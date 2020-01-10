US dollar falls for 5th straight month, with more weakness seen ahead

The U.S. dollar declined against its developed-market peers for a fifth straight month in August, and foreign-exchange strategists see Federal Reserve policy continuing to put downward pressure on the dollar for several more months.

"We keep to our overall thesis of gradual weakness in the U.S. dollar," Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy with UOB Group, wrote in a Sept. 1 note. "While short positioning is stacking up and over the short term the U.S. dollar does appear oversold, all the key negative driving forces for the U.S. dollar remain intact."

Net short U.S. dollar positions for the week ended Aug. 25 increased to $34.8 billion, the highest level in more than nine years, according to an investor note by Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Quantitative easing by the Fed, an elevated U.S. money supply, lower U.S. interest rate differential, a persistent risk-on environment and continued diversification away from the U.S. dollar will continue to be the biggest negative drivers, How said.

The Federal Reserve unveiled a new flexible average inflation targeting strategy, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell outlined at the Kansas City Fed's annual economic policy symposium last week. The strategy allows prices to rise above the Fed's 2% inflation target as Fed officials plan for long-term low interest rates.

While discussion of a revamped inflation strategy by the Fed has long been discussed, it will have a notable impact on the dollar now that it is formally being implemented, said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy with TD Securities.

"The critical implication is that real rates should remain depressed for quite some time, taking another leg of USD support," McCormick said.

All nine of the dollar's G10 currency peers performed better than the dollar in August, with the Norwegian krone, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar posting the highest returns.

The dollar is likely to stay on a "weakening path" if the Fed successfully overshoots its 2% inflation target, Christin Tuxen, head of currency research at Danske Bank, said in a Sept. 2 note.

"This will happen directly via postponement of a rate hike … and due to higher US inflation prospects … and indirectly as the broader global risk environment now has a rich safety net from a re-installment of the Fed put," Tuxen wrote.

The Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of developed-market peers, fell more than 1.4% on the month to 92.14, its lowest point since April 2018. By the end of August, the Dollar Index had fallen 10.4% from its March 20 peak. It has declined every month since April.

Turner with ING said the U.S. dollar could strengthen if hopes for a V-shaped economic recovery and inflation expectations are significantly dented. Turner said this could be caused by a second wave of coronavirus cases without a strong response from policymakers, U.S. fiscal gridlock dragging into November or a poorly timed government withdrawal of fiscal support.