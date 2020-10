Consumer confidence in the U.S. recorded its steepest decline in more than eight years, tumbling to its lowest level since 2017 as the coronavirus pandemic threatened the economic outlook in the near term, according to latest survey data from The Conference Board.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 120.0 this month from 132.6 in February. That marked the largest drop since August 2011 and the weakest index reading since July 2017, according to Oxford Economics.

"Consumer confidence declined sharply in March due to a deterioration in the short-term outlook," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "March's decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow."

Despite the monthly drop, the latest headline index came in above the consensus estimate of economists polled by Econoday, which was for an index reading of 110.0.

The "comparatively modest dip" in consumer confidence may have not fully captured the deterioration of the labor market, economists at Wells Fargo Securities wrote in a client note. The Conference Board said the cutoff date for responses to its survey was March 19, ahead of the record surge in unemployment claims reported on March 26.

The Present Situation Index, which gauges consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, fell month over month to 167.7 from 169.3.

Consumers' short-term outlook worsened sharply, with The Expectations Index plunging to 88.2 from 108.1. The percentage of consumers who expect business conditions to improve over the next six months fell to 18.2% from 20.6%, while those anticipating business conditions to worsen rose to 14.9% from 7.2%. Those expecting fewer jobs in the months ahead also rose to 17.1% from 12.0%.