Many of the U.S. banks disclosing restaurant exposure in first-quarter earnings are primarily exposed to the limited-service segment of the sector. Loans to limited-service restaurants, particularly national franchises, may pose less credit risk relative to full-service restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic keeps many businesses closed and customers at home.

Full-service restaurants generally offer a broad range of food and drink options as well as a wait staff. Examples include Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster. At limited-service restaurants, customers pay before dining. Generally, the menus are more focused with a greater emphasis on lower-priced items that can be prepared quickly — think McDonald's.

A survey by the National Restaurant Association found that year-over-year sales for the first 10 days of April were down by more than 80% each for full-service categories: family dining, casual dining and fine dining. The sales declines were less pronounced for some limited-service categories: 57% for quick service and 64% for fast casual.

"While nearly every limited-service operator also reported lower sales, the losses were somewhat less severe," wrote the association's chief economist, Bruce Grindy. "This is because most of these operations were already well-equipped to handle off-premises traffic, which is the only option available throughout most of the country where mandated dining area closures have been implemented."

Among banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, Wells Fargo & Co. reported the highest balance of restaurant loans. At March 31, Wells Fargo had $5.8 billion in outstanding exposure, $3.9 billion of which was to limited-service restaurants according to an April 14 financial supplement.

Houston-based Cadence Bancorp. reported the highest proportion of restaurant loans to gross loans, with a ratio of 8.1% as of March 31. More than two-thirds of its outstanding exposure was to limited service based on an April 29 investor presentation. The Cadence Bank Restaurant Group, or CBRG, houses the vast majority of the company's restaurant loans.

In the bank's April 29 earnings conference call, Cadence Bancorp Chairman and CEO Paul Murphy Jr. described pizza quick-service restaurants as "the most resilient segment" of CBRG. He said that year-over-year same-store sales there have been "pretty flat." He also said that the full-service segment of the portfolio was experiencing the most stress, with weekly sales declines of at least 60%.

Nearly one-third of the CBRG portfolio at March 31 was to franchisees of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, which are divisions of Yum! Brands Inc. Another 16% was allocated to franchisees of The Wendy's Co. and Burger King. CBRG banks 20 of the top 40 U.S. restaurant franchisee companies.

"It is our belief that as the industry restructures and reopens, it's reasonable to expect that these stronger brands will recover faster, especially in light of the fact that some of the weaker brands may not survive," Murphy said.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. also highlighted one of the advantages of franchise lending: a wide array of potential assistance during economic turmoil. "Franchisees benefit from strong franchisor support with concessions and deferrals of base rents, royalties and suspended cap-ex requirements," an April 17 investor presentation from the bank noted.

About 42% of Citizens Financial's $2.9 billion outstanding food services and drinking places portfolio was to franchisees of McDonald's Corp. And another 32% of the exposure was to other fast food and fast casual.

Rosemont, Ill.-based Wintrust Financial Corp. listed two other ways that franchisors could provide relief in its April 22 investor presentation: advertising help and supplier negotiations. At March 31, Wintrust held $994 million of franchise loans, and 85% of this was to quick service.

Miami Lakes, Fla.-based BankUnited Inc. reported $401 million in franchise finance restaurant loans. Exposure from the April 29 investor presentation included $67 million to Burger King, $39 million to Dunkin' Donuts, $28 million to Sonic, $26 million to Domino's Pizza Inc. and $23 million to Jimmy John's.

According to an April 21 investor presentation, the top chains in Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp.'s franchise portfolio were Domino's, Burger King, Denny's, Golden Corral and Arby's.

Some of the smaller restaurant portfolios at banks are tilted toward full service.

At Rockland, Mass.-based Independent Bank Corp., approximately two-thirds of its $155 million food services portfolio was devoted to full-service restaurants. In an 8-K filed April 23, the bank said the average borrower loan size is approximately $388,000 and approximately 61% of the loan balances outstanding are secured by real estate assets with a portfolio balance weighted average loan-to-value of 46.7%.

More than half of Trustmark Corp.'s $116 million restaurant loan segment at the end of March was to full service. The Jackson, Miss.-based bank disclosed in an April 29 investor presentation that 74% of the restaurant portfolio was real estate-secured and provided the components to calculate an average loan size of around $337,000.