Update: Revolver drawdowns – Two facilities, $24M added to list

LCD this week captured roughly $24 million in RC draws across two drawdowns. Roughly $317.3 billion across 855 borrowers has been captured since March 5.

Looking at broad industry sector, Consumer Discretionary accounts for roughly 39% of total RC drawdowns.

Within Consumer Discretionary, much of the volume is from Automobile Manufacturers.

Of the data so far, better-quality BBB issuers account for roughly 41% of the overall volume by corporate credit rating.

The maturity wall for these revolving credit drawdowns for both the investment-grade and speculative-grade segments peaks in 2024.

This data is sourced from available SEC filings. It is not an exhaustive list of all RC drawdown activity. — Staff reports