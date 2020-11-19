Unprecedented consumer collapse stokes fears for future of US economy

The American consumer may never be the same.

Facing the most severe economic shock in a century, they are saving more than ever while spending has fallen off a cliff. While those extremes are unlikely to last, the trauma of mass unemployment, lower wages and economic insecurity could leave scars that permanently change the behavior of those responsible for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

The scale of the current shock is unprecedented. In April, the U.S. personal saving rate — the ratio of personal saving to disposable personal income — jumped to 33%, up from 12.7% in March and 8.2% in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA. The previous record was 17.3% in May 1975. Personal consumption expenditures fell by $1.89 trillion from March to April, a 13.6% drop, according to the latest BEA data.

Driving that behavior is an unemployment rate of 13.3% in May that helped push consumer sentiment down by a record to the lowest level since 2012.

"I think this is really going to come home to roost right now," William Emmons, lead economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Center for Household Financial Stability, said in a June 12 interview. "This is pretty scary, I think, in terms of trying to restart this consumer engine given the critical role of confidence and what, right now, is a pretty low level of confidence."

History suggests it could be a long road back.

Some data shows consumers may not yet have got over the global financial crisis. In the three years through 2007, the personal savings rate averaged 3.6%. From 2009 through 2011 it averaged 6.6% and it was at 7.9% during 2019.

A person who lost their job during the pandemic may have accumulated debt that will need to be paid off once the pandemic ends, said Veronica Guerrieri, a University of Chicago economics professor.

"There are effects on household balance sheets that are likely to leave longer scars," she said by email. "That process is slower (as we learned after 2008) and can lead to a protracted period of high saving rates. How strong are these latter forces depends a lot on how long will be the social-distancing phase and how public policy will respond."

Income uncertainty

With both the course of the coronavirus through the U.S. and the range of possible policy responses both difficult to gauge, holding onto cash and postponing nonessential purchases may seem like the wisest course for some time to come.

The University of Michigan, which tracks economic uncertainty reasons in the postponement of purchases by American consumers of homes, large household durables and vehicles, saw its index fall from 12% in February, or an overall positive view of economic conditions, to a record negative 33% in June. In other words, the index in June showed that these purchases were being delayed due to economic uncertainty at a level never seen before.

Looking a little further out, 67% of survey respondents are planning to pull back their spending over the next 90 days compared with the same period in 2019, according to a survey of 1,250 consumers conducted between April 30 and May 18 by 451 Research, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. While 44% said they planned to start shopping at retail stores as soon as restrictions were eased, 43% said they would wait more than three months before resuming air travel and 37% said they would refrain from staying at a hotel.

Long-term damage

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said last month that it expects consumer spending in the fourth quarter of 2021 to still be 2.9% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Workers who experience lengthy spells of unemployment, significantly lower income and uncertain prospects during 2020 will probably remain cautious for some time even after they resume work, and spending by such households will contribute little to the growth of demand in 2021," the CBO said.

So long as some sectors remain partially closed, it is likely to prove a drag on the wider economy, according to research carried out by Guerrieri and colleagues at the University of Chicago.

"When shocks are concentrated in certain sectors, as they are during a shutdown in response to an epidemic, there is greater scope for total spending to contract," the paper states. As incomes in one sector fall, such as restaurant workers losing their jobs, demand for all other sectors falls, it says.

There are, however, reasons for a more optimistic outlook.

The pullback in consumer spending is a normal response to the economy being shut down and spending patterns will eventually return to levels seen prior to March as restrictions are lifted, said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist with Oxford Economics. While there will likely be a complicated transition to normalcy, slowed by consumer cautiousness, there will probably not be a "fundamental or permanent shift in consumer behavior," she said in an interview.

There is evidence to suggest that consumers are keen to get back to the shops. Pent-up demand helped U.S. retail and food service sales surge by a record 17.7% in May from April, the U.S. Census Bureau reported June 16. They were, however, 6.1% lower year over year.

Sentiment surge

The University of Michigan's Index of Consumer Sentiment also jumped in June, by 9.1% month over month, to 78.9, but remained 19.7% lower from June 2019, according to preliminary data released June 12.

Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya are among those still convinced that a V-shaped recovery is not just possible, but likely.

"We have greater confidence in our call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action," they wrote in a June 14 research note.

Still, activity has a long way to go before it reaches the top part of the V after dramatic declines.

Spending on goods fell by 16.5% and on services by 12.2% from March to April. Compared to April 2019, U.S. consumers spent nearly $2.44 trillion less on goods and services in April 2020, the data shows. Outlays on energy goods and services dropped to $424.7 billion in April, down 16.8% from March and 29.8% from April 2019, according to the BEA, as travel restrictions continued to hammer petroleum demand.

Fuel as a proxy

Like much of the economy, the outlook for petroleum products varies according to which sectors they are exposed to, according to Bank of America Securities.

"Broadly speaking, gasoline has seen a V-shape demand recovery due to rising mobility," analysts at the bank wrote in a June 12 note. "Demand has bounced up firmly despite a drop in miles driven, as people feel safe in their cars. Meanwhile, air travel, once deemed the safest mode of transportation per mile traveled, remains grounded. As such, jet fuel consumption is shaped more like an L."

While the effects of the ongoing pandemic, with skyrocketing unemployment and social unrest, have been compared to the Great Depression, Emmons with the St. Louis Fed said a more appropriate comparison is what happened to the economy at the beginning of World War II, when the saving rate jumped from 7% to 26% and spending saw sharp declines due to government rationing and limited supply as nationwide production efforts shifted to wartime goods.

The end of the war saw a consumer surge as the U.S. government worked to boost spending, particularly on real estate through the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill. There was some inflation following the war, Emmons said, but the era also saw a particularly severe recession as the production side of the economy needed to be restructured away from building planes and tanks.

But the comparison only goes so far, Emmons cautions. The U.S. no longer has a centrally planned economy as it did in the 1940s, the economy is now far more dependent on consumer spending, and there will not be an Armistice Day for the coronavirus. In other words: there is no clear end date for the pandemic.

Uncertainty will likely be the rule going forward, Emmons said, and the path forward for demand will likely remain clouded for a while.

"What we're going to find out here in the coming months is how much of [the drop in consumer spending] was due to the inability to consume and how much of it was people not consuming because times are uncertain," said Michael Pugliese, an economist with Wells Fargo Securities. "It's almost certainly a mix of both, but how much of one or the other is really hard to say. As crazy as it is this whole thing has only been going on 90 days. It's just too soon to say."