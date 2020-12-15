United Insurance, HCI Group post stock gains after inking transfer deal

Several Florida-focused property and casualty companies saw their shares rise this week, as both the industry and broader markets notched modest gains.

The SNL Insurance Index ticked up 0.31% to 1,178.04 for the week ending Dec. 18, while the S&P 500 added 1.25% to close at 3,709.41.

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. bounced higher as the company announced this week that unit United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. would transfer all its personal lines insurance business in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to HCI Group Inc.

United Insurance also disclosed that it expects to incur current year catastrophe losses of $85 million to $100 million pretax, net of expected reinsurance recoveries, for the period between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.

United Insurance's shares were higher by 10.82% for the week. But even with those gains, the stock remains down more than 55% this year.

HCI Group increased 2.92% on the week, while fellow Florida P&C homeowners insurer FedNat Holding Co. picked up 6.32%.

In the managed care space, Centene Corp. disclosed its guidance for 2021, expecting total revenues of $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion. It also updated its EPS outlook for 2020 to a range of about $3.08 to $3.18 and affirmed its total revenues and adjusted EPS projections for the year.

President and CEO Michael Neidorff in a press release said Centene "delivered a strong performance" this year, but also acknowledged that enrollment in its marketplace segment was not as strong as expected.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper said in a research note that it was not the scenario he anticipated, but he remains confident about the company given its long-term track record in Medicaid and the growth potential in Medicare. He also expects the marketplace segment to improve in 2021.

Centene rose 0.72%.

In the property and casualty sector, Progressive Corp. disclosed that its net income attributable to the company in November climbed 142%, thanks in large part to significant investment gains. Total pretax net realized gains on securities surged year over year to $459.6 million from $150.3 million a year earlier.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said in a note said Progressive's monthly results outperformed her expectations. The company is likely to benefit from changes in the personal auto sector, she said, as rate declines there should slow as the industry readjusts to rising driving activity. As miles driven rebound from pandemic-induced lows seen in the spring, favorable frequency trends should abate, Greenspan said.

Progressive's shares finished up 2.71%.