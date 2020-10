The Bank of England's move to prevent banks paying dividends and cease share buybacks is set to boost banks' key capital measures, even as banks' shares fell amid investor disappointment.

Leading banks HSBC Holdings PLC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays PLC and Santander UK Group Holdings PLC responded to a request from the BoE to preserve capital, by putting on hold pending dividend distributions in respect of 2019 and canceling any dividend payout for the rest of 2020. Standard Chartered PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC made similar moves.

Bank shares fell sharply in morning trading following the announcement. HSBC and StanChart, which both have a big Asian retail investor base, fell more than 8%, while Barclays, which was due to pay more than £1 billion in dividends on Friday, dropped more than 7%. RBS and Lloyds each fell more than 5%.

The BoE also said it expects banks — and building society Nationwide Building Society — not to pay any cash bonuses to senior staff, including "all material risk takers," saying it "is confident that bank boards are already considering and will take any appropriate further actions with regard to the accrual, payment and vesting of variable remuneration over coming months."

It warned in letters sent to the banks that it was ready to consider using its supervisory powers should they not agree to take such action. Statements from the banks made no mention of accepting the BoE's wishes on bonuses, though compliance seems very likely.

Capital boost

The cancellation of the final year dividend means there will be a boost to banks' year-end 2019 common equity Tier 1 ratios, said stockbroker Goodbody. The CET1 capital ratio is a key measure of a bank's strength.

"[This] puts the banks concerned in an even stronger capital position to 'weather the storm,' making cash calls or AT1 conversions or write-downs unlikely," Goodbody said in a note to investors.

It calculated that Barclays' CET1 ratio would increase to 14.20% from 13.83%, HSBC's to 15.09% from 14.70%, Lloyds' to 14.42% from 13.64%, RBS' to 16.96% from 16.22%, and StanChart's to 14.16% from 13.83%.

The ECB had previously asked banks to suspend dividend payments in respect of 2019 and 2020 in light of the coronavirus crisis, and the European Banking Authority backed those calls, also requesting that national regulators review banks' remuneration policies.

Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, had already said banks should exercise "extreme moderation" on their bonus payments, in an interview with the Financial Times.

In 2017, the latest year for which the European Banking Authority provides information on bonuses for high earners, more than 70% of those bankers earning more than €1 million annually, a total of 3,567 individuals, were based in the U.K. The average ratio of variable to fixed remuneration for all high earners in the EU was 101% in 2017, down from 104% in 2016.

Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA on March 30 said that senior management would forego bonuses. It was following a lead set by Santander, whose Chairman Ana Botin donated 50% of her pay to a fund set up to pay for medical equipment while the bank also suspended its dividend payment.

£330B loan package

As part of its package of support for the British economy, the government has made £330 billion in loans available through U.K. banks and the then-BoE governor Mark Carney made it clear he did not want to see the funds leading to an increase in bank bonuses or dividends.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explicitly pointed to the difference between this emergency and the financial crisis. That time, he said when first announcing the rescue package, "everyone said we bailed out the banks but didn't look after the people who really suffer the economic consequences."

Goodbody also said relying on the regulator to tell banks what to do in relation to bonuses and dividends was a missed opportunity for the banking industry to garner favor with politicians and the public.

"We think this is one particular area where banks could have helped themselves and led rather than being told what to do," said Goodbody.