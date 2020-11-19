UK regional cities primed for property boom as government moves to 'level up'

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out to woo the U.K. electorate in December 2019, he not only promised to "Get Brexit Done," but to "level up" the country. After decades of relative neglect, the regions beyond London would finally get the investment they so desperately needed, his Conservative Party said.

Both pledges helped Johnson win a strong parliamentary majority, built on unprecedented support from voters in the north of England and the Midlands, previously barren ground for the Conservatives. Still, for some, Johnson's reputation for empty promises and political chicanery meant his words held little weight.

Three months into a new Conservative government, Johnson appears to be defying the skeptics. The U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31, and the government's March 11 budget announced the biggest infrastructure investment program for the country in decades.

The U.K. will spend £600 billion on infrastructure over the five-year term of the current Parliament, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in his budget presentation. The High Speed 2 railway project linking London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds is among the beneficiaries, as well as a commitment to fund the Manchester-to-Leeds leg of the Northern Powerhouse Rail project. "We're going to build broadband, railway, roads," Sunak said. "If the country needs it, we will build it."

The investment is welcome news for property investors who have long sung the praises of the U.K.'s regional cities and pushed for government action to fulfill their potential. "For us, the regions are very much an investment destination," Chris Perkins, head of business space at M&G Real Estate, part of the M&G Group Ltd., which owns a U.K. regional property portfolio worth £8.89 billion, said in an interview. "We see enormous scope for more investment into those main 'Big Six' cities," he said, referring to Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"Johnson's initiative to level the playing field, and to invest significantly into the north [particularly], is music to our ears because it endorses a lot of large schemes to which we've already made major commitments," he added.

Investment in the U.K.'s regions on a relative basis has long lagged the country's capital, London. A report by a think tank for the north of England, IPPR North, found that London received an annual average of £708 of transport spending per person, while just £289 was spent for each person in the north of England. If the north had received the same per-capita amount as London, the region would have benefited from £63 billion more in transport investment over the last decade.



For many, the HS2 railway project is key to redressing that imbalance. Initially linking London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, with later phases stretching to Glasgow and Edinburgh, HS2 promises to revolutionize travel in the country with 400-meter-long trains that can reach up to 250 miles per hour.

The project, which has been underway for a number of years, faced cancellation until recently due to delays and spiraling costs. A review warned that costs could rise to £106 billion, up from the £56 billion estimated in 2015. Johnson's government gave the go-ahead for the project in February, despite rising opposition from within his own party and environmental campaigners.

"With HS2 now approved, that shows that there is a clear government commitment to pushing the regional development agenda forward," said Walter Boettcher, head of research and economics at Colliers International.

The government's confirmation that it will finally fund at least some of the Northern Powerhouse Rail project — a proposal to upgrade links between the northern cities of Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Newcastle — is also a cause for excitement. "That is another tremendous boost for the Northern Powerhouse," Perkins said, referring to an initiative by ex-U.K. Finance Minister George Osborne to boost the northern economy by investing in skills, innovation, transport and culture.

Perkins said property investors' faith in the regions is backed by strong fundamentals. A young skilled labor force, world-class universities, affordable housing and an increasing trend of multinational companies relocating jobs from London to these cities make the regions increasingly attractive, he said. "What we're seeing with Johnson's leveling strategies is the chance to sort of turbocharge those fundamentals that are already there," he added.

Examples of this "north-shoring" of jobs from London include HSBC Holdings PLC's relocation of its retail banking unit and Deutsche Bank AG's move of some back-office jobs to Birmingham, as well as Barclays PLC's opening of a regional head office in Manchester.

Game changer

The establishment of metropolitan mayors for major regional cities has been a "game changer" for investors, said Perkins. Six new metro mayors were elected in 2017 in combined authorities across England for the first time, with two more elected for other cities since then. "International investors will now increasingly see that the Big Six cities are prepared to play the long game to work much closer with the private sector, and to deliver regeneration to ensure they're more joined up and complementary within their combined authority," Perkins said.

The metro mayors and their combined authorities will have to "actively target" foreign investors, as well as domestic institutions, to secure the investment required to develop their cities, Boettcher said. "I can assure you that what needs doing in the regions goes well beyond what central government can finance on their own," he said.

While foreign investors' interest in the U.K.'s regions has steadily increased over recent years, Boettcher said, "the conditions are going to have to be right" before any surge of foreign capital into the U.K. regions can be expected. "The conditions won't be right probably until a certain number of large-scale and trusted domestic institutions get involved," he said. "And once the domestic institutions are in, that sends a message to the wider cross-border market that it must be okay."

Beyond the office market being the obvious beneficiary of increased public and private sector investment in the U.K.'s regions, student accommodation and private-rented sector residential could also flourish, said Perkins.

The positive signals coming from the government about investment in the regions are likely to see M&G Real Estate "redouble that appetite for the Big Six and some of those other [regional] cities," Perkins added. "If we can find opportunities that allow us to make a difference in terms of regeneration at scale — and we're talking multiple hundreds of millions rather than small-scale — we'd want to be part of that," he said.