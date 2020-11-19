UK FCA: Insurers' efforts to fix pricing disparity did not go far enough

The insurance industry has made efforts to close the gap between prices charged to new and renewal customers for personal home and motor insurance, but fell short of what was needed, according to executives from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA.

The regulator proposed what it called a "significant reform" of U.K. motor and home insurance pricing, which would prevent insurers from charging a higher price to renewal customers than new customers for the same cover bought through the same distribution channel. The measures seek to end year-on-year price increases for renewal customers that the FCA refers to as "price walking."

The practice of charging different rates to new and renewal customers is often referred to as dual pricing.

'Not sustainable'

Christopher Woolard, interim CEO of the FCA, told journalists that the insurance industry "recognized that this is a situation that needed to be addressed and was not sustainable in terms of their own business long term," and had put forward proposals. But he added that while the proposals were headed in the same direction as the FCA's package of remedies, "clearly we didn't think they went far enough to remedy the problem we have seen in the market."

Woolard said the industry had the opportunity to "short-circuit" FCA intervention on home and motor pricing by coming forward with voluntary proposals after the measures were first mooted in October 2019.

Some of the industry's efforts predate the proposed measures indicated last year by the FCA. For example, the Association of British Insurers, or ABI, and the British Insurance Brokers' Association launched a joint initiative in May 2018 to address the gap in the pricing between new and renewal customers, which included insurers reviewing their approach to customers that had been on their books for five or more years. A review of the initiative in May 2020 showed that it had resulted in 8.5 million pricing interventions worth a total of £641 million, with an average saving per intervention of between £40 and £150.

Sheldon Mills, interim executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, acknowledged the efforts but said: "I think the industry has moved forward a bit. We are saying this harm is so great that we need the industry to move forward further."

The FCA estimates that its proposed measures will save customers £3.7 billion over 10 years, although Woolard said it was "at the more conservative end" of the regulator's estimates and that "we do think that number could be significantly higher."

Unintended consequences

The FCA's proposals have garnered a mixed response from the industry. Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers' Association said brokers have "long held concerns about dual pricing will be addressed by the FCA's proposed measures and we look forward to working with the regulator constructively."

Others have pointed to the challenges for insurers resulting from the proposals. David Miller, financial services partner at accounting and consulting firm KPMG, said in a statement that "unintended consequences" from the proposed measures could have "significant impact on the wider insurance ecosystem, as consumers are less incentivised to shop around, impacting insurers' distribution strategies." He added that the proposals have left insurers much to consider regarding some of the fundamentals of how they do business.

Dominic Simpson, senior credit officer at Moody's, said that the proposals are "credit negative for home and motor insurers' revenues and profit margins." Simpson also said that tying renewal prices to the equivalent new business price "will restrict insurers' ability to increase prices amidst rising claims inflation." While insurers could respond by raising new business prices, Simpson added, competitive pressure may limit their scope to do so ultimately leading to profit erosion."

The FCA's Mills told journalists that the proposed rules "won't prevent firms from pricing for changes in risk."