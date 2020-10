Major global banks in London say it is business as usual amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, despite the vast majority of staff working from home. But the "new normal" means bankers must contend with new operational risks ranging from greater danger of cyberattacks to strained IT infrastructure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter lockdown measures for the U.K. on March 23, with the public required to stay indoors except for essential purposes, including going to work if absolutely necessary.

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said March 20 that the CEOs of large banks must take a call as to which staff are designated as "key" workers — and therefore permitted to go into the office — during the crisis. These could include individuals included in the Senior Managers Regime, which formalizes personal accountability at companies, and those who are crucial to functions such as maintaining trading, maintaining other market infrastructure or making sure payments or online services still work.

'Remote heaven'

Banks with operations in London, both British and foreign-owned, are managing to keep the lights on.

HSBC Holdings PLC does not expect any disruption to its usual services, a London-based spokesperson said in an email.

"The size and structure of HSBC allows us to support our clients from multiple sites. We have well-practiced contingency measures that ensure critical processes continue to be maintained," the person said.

The bank reported earlier in March that an employee at its Canary Wharf office had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The bank also confirmed a case in China.

Meanwhile sources close to JPMorgan Chase & Co. in London said the bank had shifted the majority of its staff to home-working, but that traders were still working at its offices at Canary Wharf and Victoria, and at a business continuity site in Basingstoke, just outside London.

A source from the London office of another global investment bank said almost all staff were working remotely, except in cases where there was no option but to come into the office.

For some teams, the shift to working from home has been fairly seamless.

"For M&A and debt capital markets, it's been 'remote heaven,'" the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They have been in touch with clients and fielding questions as usual."

Where working from home has been impossible, staff have been working from a business continuity site outside London, the person added. This includes "business critical" trading-floor staff.

The source said that, while the coronavirus outbreak feels unprecedented for most London-based staff, bankers in other offices around the world are old hands at coping with a range of disasters.

"Some of our offices are used to disruption on a regular scale, whether that's from earthquakes, terrorist attacks or typhoons. We have continuity plans that have kept us functioning. The bank has a playbook," the source said.

Weak spots

But while banks have so far managed to keep the lights on, concerns are starting to emerge about new risks created by unprecedented numbers of employees working from home.

For Becky Pinkard, chief information security officer at U.K. challenger bank Aldermore Bank PLC and a frequent commentator on cybersecurity, opportunistic attacks by cybercriminals are a clear worry for banks under current circumstances.

"Cybercriminals are ramping up efforts focused on COVID-19 and looking for the introduction of any new attack vector," she said in an email. "We need to find and fix any possible holes before attackers leverage them."

Remote working and the use of personal devices to access work systems have already been linked with a major cyberattack in 2020 — the hacking of money exchange service Travelex. The company, owned by Abu Dhabi-based Finablr PLC, was held to ransom by the Sodinokibi gang, which is thought to have infiltrated Travelex via a flaw in the virtual private network software it was using. Finablr is in severe financial difficulty and is on the brink of insolvency.

James Walsh, partner at law firm Fieldfisher, where he specializes in cybercrime and tech, also said employees working from home could leave banks more vulnerable to cyberattacks — not just because of software issues but because of human error. Workers may be more likely to fall for phishing attempts at home, he said in an interview.

"In the office you can just wander down the corridor and ask a colleague if you have received a suspicious email," he said. "You can't do that at home."

Simon Briskman, another partner at Fieldfisher, said there is also a question about how banks' IT systems, which would not have been designed to accommodate such a high level of remote workers, will hold up during the outbreak.

"At a nuts and bolts level, there is a high chance of infrastructure failure," he said in an interview.

Virtual private network usage around the world has spiked since the start of the outbreak as people link remotely to company systems, and some analysts warn that unprecedented volume of home workers could put a big strain on many companies' infrastructure.