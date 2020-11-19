Trump vows to sign bipartisan drug pricing bill but lawmakers skeptical

President Donald Trump said he would sign a bipartisan bill to "dramatically" lower the prices of prescription drugs if the House and Senate would get one on his desk.

But a number of lawmakers were skeptical, given that two major legislative packages have lingered in the Senate — a body controlled by Trump's party.

During his Feb. 4 State of the Union address at the Capitol, Trump said he had been talking with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and "others in Congress in order to get something on drug pricing done — and done quickly and properly."

But Trump did not call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during the speech to take action and allow Grassley's drug pricing bill, which he co-authored with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to come to the chamber's floor for a vote.

The Grassley-Wyden bill was adopted in July 2019 by the Senate Finance Committee — the panel the two men lead. The two lawmakers later revised their bill to get more Republicans to sign on to it.

But McConnell has shown no interest in allowing a Senate vote on the legislation.

Also waiting for a Senate vote is H.R. 3, a House bill led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which the Democratic-controlled chamber adopted in December 2019.

Trump did not mention the Pelosi bill in his address, but Democrats wanted to ensure Americans heard about it — breaking out into a chant in the House gallery of "H.R. 3."

A number of Democrats also openly laughed at Trump when he said he had been "taking on the big pharmaceutical companies."

"He is either living in an alternate universe or essentially telling untruths to the American people," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told S&P Global Market Intelligence after Trump's speech.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health, noted that Trump had vowed during his 2016 campaign to work with Congress to permit the Medicare program to negotiate drug prices — a promise the president has backed away from after entering the White House.

"What we needed was President Trump listening to the advice of candidate Trump, but he has declined to do that and instead has relied on the falsehood that he has lowered prescription drug prices when he has not," Doggett told S&P Global Market Intelligence at the Capitol.

Preexisting conditions protections

In his speech, Trump also promised to "always protect patients with preexisting conditions" — a claim a number of Democrats said was not true based on the president's own actions.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, noted that Trump has permitted insurance companies to sell short-term plans — policies that lack the protections granted by the Affordable Care Act to Americans with preexisting conditions.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also noted the Trump administration is actively seeking to invalidate the ACA in its entirety in an ongoing lawsuit, though it has asked the Supreme Court to hold off on reviewing the case for now.

"The fact-checkers are going to have a field day," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said about Trump's claim that he is ensuring protections for patients with preexisting conditions.

Industry, rancor to blame

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., put the blame for Capitol Hill not getting legislation passed to lower medical costs squarely on the shoulders of the healthcare industry.

"They've given us a bad product that costs too much," Braun said.

No efforts by lawmakers to come together on legislation are going to work "unless the industry starts embracing the fact that they need to change and quit digging in and trying to resist it," the Indiana Republican told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After Trump did not shake Pelosi's hand when she extended it and the speaker tore up a copy of the president's State of the Union speech at the end of the night, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said he questioned whether Republicans and Democrats are going to be able to work together on healthcare issues this year.

But, Carter said, "there are issues that are too important to Americans for us to get caught up in all of that."

Lawmakers need to put rancor aside and work for bipartisan solutions, Carter said.

While Congress represents a sharply divided nation, its job is not to reflect or amplify those divisions, but to "be a model of constructive behavior that promotes reconciliation, even in some of the most difficult moments," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Trump could have a drug pricing bill on his desk relatively soon "if he would engage and would be a constructive force in encouraging legislation," Coons said.