Trump's update to environmental law would help pipelines but not exempt them

A grain truck drives past a Keystone pipeline pumping station near Milford, Neb., in January, the same month the White House Council on Environmental Quality proposed to revamp the National Environmental Policy Act to speed up federal permitting for major infrastructure projects.

Source: AP Photo

Exempting major pipelines and other energy infrastructure from the National Environmental Policy Act could significantly alter the permitting landscape for projects that have often faced opposition and drawn-out court battles, making recent changes to NEPA a lightning rod for criticism from some environmental advocates.

The Trump administration's plan to redefine a key part of environmental regulation would not let interstate natural gas pipeline projects escape federal reviews, some experts said. But the proposal has still rankled conservation groups and created confusion over how other energy projects, such as renewables and transmission lines, might be affected.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality, or CEQ, proposed in January to revamp NEPA, aiming to make energy infrastructure development easier and speed up federal decisions. The Washington Post and The New York Times suggested that one particular change could allow private pipeline projects to be exempt from future NEPA reviews.

Specifically, they highlighted changes to the definition of a "major federal action" that would trigger a NEPA review. The proposal would clarify that the term does not apply to nonfederal projects with minimal federal funding or to those that have minimal federal involvement in which an agency cannot control the outcome of a project.

Included in the list of what does count as a major federal action are projects "approved by permit or other regulatory decisions as well as federal and federally assisted activities."

A number of experts said their interpretation of the proposed rule is that pipeline projects that need permitting approval by any federal agency under a specific law, such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's permitting of interstate gas pipelines under the Natural Gas Act, will not be exempt from NEPA.

"If you need a federal permit, it's a federal action," Christi Tezak of ClearView Energy Partners LLC said. "I don't see how CEQ can redefine federal action where if you issue that permit, it goes to court. How it can suddenly not be a major federal action?"

Pipeline trade group Interstate Natural Gas Association of America agreed with this take. "For pipeline projects, the 'major federal action' is the issuance of federal permits, not the financing of a pipeline project," INGAA spokesperson Patrick Creighton said. "CEQ has not proposed changing this part of the definition." The rule's reference to infrastructure projects with minimal federal funding likely refers to projects such as highway works, Creighton said.

A representative of intrastate pipeline companies, which build projects that typically do not fall under FERC jurisdiction, also expected little effect from the NEPA update.

"Because most intrastate pipeline activities do not involve major, if any, federal permitting or approvals, NEPA and its required reviews are typically not triggered," Texas Pipeline Association President Thure Cannon said in an email. "The proposed updates appear to tighten the application of NEPA even more than has historically occurred. Although there are some federal permitting requirements that affect intrastate pipelines, most of these are routine in nature and handled thorough standardized permitting processes," such as the one for wetlands permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

If a federal agency has any doubt about whether a project might have a significant environmental impact, the agency will most likely perform a NEPA review anyway to decrease the likelihood of facing litigation, according to Andy Winkler, associate director for housing and infrastructure projects at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

ClearView's Tezak suggested that agencies may also opt to defer to developers' level of risk tolerance in deciding whether to pursue NEPA review.

Pipeline opponents wary of update

An environmental attorney did not expect interstate pipelines to be exempt but said conservation groups are still concerned about the update. Natural Resources Defense Council staff attorney Gillian Giannetti said the CEQ's updated definition of major federal action, especially the part that excludes projects that do not have a federal agency controlling the outcome, is "vague and poorly drafted and makes it less — not more — clear, as to which projects may be included or excluded" from environmental reviews under NEPA.

"The proof is in the pudding, as we are sitting here trying to figure out how this language applies to pipelines," Giannetti said in an email. "However, I would contend that [this exclusion based on federal control] supports that FERC-jurisdictional projects are still included, because whether or not an interstate gas pipeline is built rests on FERC's decision to grant it a certificate of public convenience and necessity. Same with LNG export or import terminals."

"FERC is heavily involved, and FERC can, in fact, control the outcome of the project," Giannetti said.

That said, a FERC-jurisdictional project would still be subject to the limitations the draft regulations put on what is considered under a NEPA review, Giannetti said. The attorney pointed to the proposed elimination of direct, indirect and cumulative effects that would directly affect FERC review of gas pipelines.

"The D.C. Circuit has stated that downstream emissions are an indirect effect under NEPA that FERC must consider, and the draft regulations are clearly an attempt to upend all of that," Giannetti said. "Those words, which have been part of NEPA's regulations since 1978, help provide color and context and inform regulators how to implement NEPA, which is much more generalized in its description of environmental effects. That being said, we would contend that NEPA, and not just NEPA's current implementing regulations, requires FERC to consider downstream emissions."

Pipelines and their opponents have different views of how much environmental analysis NEPA requires FERC to do, especially considering the hot-button topic of climate change impacts, and the split is reflected at the commission itself. FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee and the current Republican majority have favored a traditional approach that largely limits analysis to the individual infrastructure project under review. Commissioner Richard Glick, a Democrat, has supported a broader look at climate and environmental impacts and weighing these against the public need for the project.

What is supposed to be a five-member commission could be reduced to just Chatterjee and Glick as Republican Commissioner Bernard McNamee has announced he will not seek another term when his expires at the end of June. The White House has resubmitted a nomination for James Danly, a Republican and FERC's general counsel, to fill a term that expires at the end of June 2023. Instating Danly would avoid losing the Republican majority and would avert falling below the three-person minimum needed for the commission's voting quorum that would otherwise occur with McNamee's departure.

Transmission lines, renewables might benefit

While the bulk of the proposed NEPA rulemaking is expected to allow future energy projects to move faster through the federal approval process, experts were less united on how the new definition of "major federal action" would affect exemptions for projects related to the power sector.

Angela Levin, a member of Troutman Sanders' environmental and natural resources law group, suggested the changes might exempt transmission lines and renewable developments that only need federal approval for a small portion of their project, such as when a power line crosses a waterway or when a wind or solar project has a wetland in the proposed footprint.

The definition change could affect the role NEPA plays in permitting situations where the federal government does not control whether the project ultimately gets built, Levin said. For instance, eagle incidental take permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which project builders get as a way of avoiding certain liability, apply to projects that are already built and may be exempt from NEPA under the changed definition of major federal action, Levin said.

But NEPA exemptions would only go so far, Tezak noted. Power lines and renewable infrastructure would still need permits under the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and laws governing U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction, Tezak said.