A parking ticket box in Gillette, Wyo., proclaims Gillette as the "Energy Capital of the Nation" because of the area's huge coal mines and substantial oil, natural gas and uranium reserves.

A Trump administration effort to expand the domestic sourcing of nuclear fuel is believed to be stalled amid the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, frustrating U.S. uranium producers that believe that the crisis may exacerbate fault lines in the supply chain for nuclear-powered utilities.

U.S. uranium producers have been waiting more than two years for relief from the White House. Colorado-based uranium miners Energy Fuels Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. petitioned the U.S. Commerce Department in January 2018 to launch a probe to determine if foreign uranium imports are a threat to national security. In July 2019, after the Commerce Department submitted its findings to the White House, President Donald Trump decided not to take up the recommendations and instead created a Nuclear Fuel Working Group to evaluate the security of the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain.

The working group report was supposed to be submitted to Trump in late 2019 but was not made public, and uncertainty over the status of the document has held back potential uranium buyers such as utilities from entering the market. In February, the Trump administration included in its fiscal 2021 budget request a US$150 million request to create a national uranium reserve, which Bloomberg News had previously reported as one of the group's proposals.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told a House Appropriations subcommittee Feb. 27 that the administration would release the working group report March 2 or March 3. When Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., asked Brouillette about the status of the report at a March 3 budget hearing, the secretary said it was his "sincere hope" that Barrasso would see it later that day.

Three weeks later, the report has not surfaced publicly. A spokesperson for Barrasso's office said March 24 that the senator "does not have any additional information on the status of the Nuclear Fuel Working Group's report beyond what Secretary Brouillette previously stated" March 3.

'It's gone fairly quiet'

The stalled report represents another hurdle for the global nuclear energy sector as it faces potential supply chain disruptions over the coronavirus lockdown. The price of uranium could spike as mining operations are suspended, which would decrease supplies and likely cause U.S. nuclear-powered utilities to scramble to secure long-term supply contracts, according to market observers.

Energy Fuels recently entered into an underwriting agreement to raise US$16.6 million through a bought-deal share placement, aiming to boost uranium and vanadium production in anticipation of the national stockpile.

However, Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers said on a March 20 investor webcast that the uranium producer has not received any significant new information about the working group, and "what's been released is what we've seen."

"I mean, certainly, with sort of the chaos that we're seeing with the virus and the financial markets, it's gone fairly quiet," Chalmers said, asserting that the producer maintains strong support in Washington and is "well up on top of the pile, as far as you can be in the current circumstances."

At the same time, the company sees the need to secure the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain being highlighted by mine closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. "Uranium and nuclear fuel demand will likely not change, but supplies still could drop, putting even more pressure on an already-stressed market," Chalmers said.

The delay in releasing recommendations is coloring the views of investors in U.S. uranium producers that have yet to see immediate relief under the Trump administration, said Mark Reichman, a senior natural resource analyst with Noble Capital Markets.

Reichman, who asked Chalmers about the working group during the webcast, said in an interview that it was "kind of surprising" that one of the uranium companies pushing for relief did not yet have details on the recommendations. "It just shows it's either not very important to a lot of people in Washington, or just trying to keep Energy Fuels out of the loop," the analyst said.

Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Texas-based producer Uranium Energy Corp., said in an interview that "what we're hearing is that the report sits on [National Economic Council Director] Larry Kudlow's desk but, understandably, everything at the White House is focused on coronavirus response."

Melbye said the delay "is not helpful" and is resulting in layoffs and deferred development for uranium producers in the U.S. He said he is "still optimistic and bullish" on the chances of government assistance as well as the future of U.S. uranium producers, but the delays are "just frustrating."

"We recognize the president has a lot on his table. But these are jobs too, and we don't have to create a new program. We've already gone through the process of the Nuclear Fuel Working Group. Let's get it issued and get it funded," Melbye said.

The Nuclear Energy Institute, which represents uranium producers and the U.S. nuclear power sector, delivered a series of recommendations to the working group in August 2019 that noted that U.S. uranium production fell to its lowest level in 70 years in 2018, while the only U.S. conversion facility now sits in an idle state. The group's recommendations included accelerating the procurement of unobligated fuel from U.S. suppliers, boosting the American Assured Fuel Supply reserve, and incentivizing the purchase of domestically mined fuel with direct payments either to U.S. utilities or domestic producers.

A Nuclear Energy Institute spokesperson said March 24 that it was the institute's understanding that the "COVID response has taken away from the working group report."

The White House declined to discuss internal deliberations when reached for comment March 24.