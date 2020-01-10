Trump finalizes rule revamping federal environmental review requirements

President Donald Trump announced July 15 that his administration has finalized changes to the way federal agencies review the potential environmental impacts of major federal actions in order to speed up the siting of energy and other infrastructure in the U.S.

"Together we're reclaiming America's proud heritage as a nation of builders in a nation that can get things done because, with these horrible roadblocks that were put in front of us, you couldn't get it done," Trump said in a speech at the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub in Atlanta. The rulemaking is "one of the biggest things we can be doing for our country," Trump later said.

Trump said the new National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, review process would drop from up to 21 years down to two years or less. He also said the rule will not hurt the environment. "We'll maintain America's gold standard [for] environmental protections," he said.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality, or CEQ, proposed in January to set a two-year time limit for agencies to complete an environmental impact statement and one year to complete the less involved environmental assessments. The rule codifies prior attempts to streamline interagency coordination and have one agency take the lead and requires agencies to submit comments in a timely manner to prevent them from holding up the process.

Developers in the energy sector and other industries have pushed for the changes to NEPA, contending that the current rules have meant that permitting even the simplest projects could take up to 20 years. But environmental groups have worried that the changes could ultimately hurt the environment and the health of local communities, reducing public participation in the process, and could cause other delays on the tail end of the process such as through litigation.

CEQ acknowledges agencies may need to consider indirect effects on climate change

One major change CEQ made to the rule was regarding the scope of climate change-related impacts agencies would have to consider in NEPA reviews. The CEQ had proposed to limit agencies' analysis of greenhouse gas impacts of proposed projects or actions to only effects that are reasonably foreseeable and have a reasonably close causal relationship to the proposed action or alternatives. The scope of greenhouse gas analysis has been a big issue dividing Republican and Democratic commissioners at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in gas infrastructure reviews.

But a number of energy industry groups and others in comments on the proposal cautioned against establishing rules prohibiting agencies from considering a proposed project's indirect impacts or cumulative greenhouse gas effects because doing so could leave agency decisions legally vulnerable and cause project delays.

While CEQ in the final rule appeared to stick with its plan to no longer require agencies to consider cumulative greenhouse gas effects, it added a clause that allowed for the possibility that agencies might need to consider indirect impacts. The final rule states that "effects should generally not be considered if they are remote in time, geographically remote, or the product of a lengthy causal chain."

CEQ explained that it added the word "generally" to that definition "to reflect the fact that there may occasionally be a circumstance where an effect that is remote in time, geographically remote, or the product of a lengthy causal chain is reasonably foreseeable and has a reasonably close causal relationship to the proposed action."

The agency also noted that commenters expressed concerns that the impacts of climate change on a proposed project would no longer be taken into account. CEQ responded that agencies will consider "predictable environmental trends in the area" in their baseline analysis of the affected environment rather than as an effect of the action. "Discussion of the affected environment should be informative but should not be speculative," the rule said.

As for other measures in the final rule, agencies may now consider records and studies submitted by tribal groups and local and state governments in preparing NEPA documents. Moreover, the final rule allows project sponsors, including private entities, to help develop those documents. However, CEQ clarified that "the federal agency is ultimately responsible for the environmental document irrespective of who prepares it."

Pipeline and regulatory experts have suggested that the rule, as it had been proposed, would not let interstate natural gas pipeline projects escape federal reviews. Nevertheless, the proposal had rankled conservation groups and created confusion over how other energy projects, such as renewables and transmission lines, might be affected. In the final rule, CEQ largely stuck with the language it had proposed regarding what actions are subject to federal review.

Oceana and other environmental groups have pledged to challenge the rule in court. Moreover, the future of the rule could be in flux depending on how the November general election plays out. If presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats seize control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats could overturn the NEPA rule under the Congressional Review Act, Christi Tezak of ClearView Energy Partners LLC said in a note to clients.