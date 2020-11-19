 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/toxic-cocktail-declining-job-gains-amid-expiring-aid-unnerves-economists-60586370 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

'Toxic cocktail': Declining job gains amid expiring aid unnerves economists

Four Early Warning Signs Of Public Company Credit Risk Deterioration

Technology, Media & Telecom

2018 Cable Outlook: Top Developments To Watch For

Segment

Steady Broadband ARPU Growth Expected Despite Fierce Competition In East Asia

Segment

Mobile World Congress Vodafone CEO Calls For Tougher Regulation Of Tech Giants


'Toxic cocktail': Declining job gains amid expiring aid unnerves economists

The smallest increase in U.S. jobs since the labor market recovery began has economists worried.

"Anything below 1 million jobs per month is very scary," said Martha Gimbel, a senior manager of economic research with Schmidt Futures, in an interview. "We used to get very excited about just a couple hundred thousand jobs, but this is where we’re at in this recession."

The U.S. Labor Department reported Oct. 2 that nonfarm employment in the U.S. rose by 661,000 in September, following the addition of 1.49 million jobs in August. Analysts had expected jobs to rise by nearly 900,000 in September.

SNL Image

Gimbel said three factors make the September numbers particularly problematic: the expiration of unemployment benefits in the CARES Act, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the likelihood that most of the jobs that could be easily added back as pandemic restrictions were lifted have already been added.

Since the start of the recovery, the number of Americans on temporary layoffs has fallen from about 18 million to 4.6 million. "This suggests the economy is running out of 'low hanging fruit' and sustaining the recent growth will be difficult," said Aneta Markowska, chief economist with Jefferies.

SNL Image

The combination of moderating job growth with the expiration of fiscal aid is a "toxic cocktail," said Kathy Bostjancic, director of U.S. macro investor services at Oxford Economics. "The slowing momentum in the labor market bodes poorly for the broader recovery and points to increasing scarring effects from the crisis," Bostjancic wrote in a note.

Bostjancic said she was particularly concerned about the share of permanent employment rose to 35.6% from 30.6%, while the share of temporary unemployed fell to 36.7%. Long-term unemployment increased by 781,000 in September, the largest monthly increase since labor records began in February 1948.

The majority of the weakness in September’s jobs data came from government hiring, which fell by 216,000. This was most likely due to many schools not opening for full-time in-person learning and not requiring all staff to work, said Thomas Simons, a money market economist with Jefferies.