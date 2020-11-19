Towering debts limit China stimulus options as economic growth slows

Beijing faces a large speed bump if it seeks to keep driving global demand with major fiscal stimulus programs.

China's investment-driven economic model — most notably the 4 trillion-yuan ($600 billion) package in 2008-2009 — is nearing its limits, according to Beijing watchers, with the Chinese government instead focusing on deflating a local government debt bubble.

Andrew Polk, a partner at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China, dismissed the idea of a return to large fiscal stimulus.

"They will never go back to the old-school stimulus because that creates more medium-term problems than the short-term problems it solves," he said. "We shouldn't rely on China for growth; the economy is in a structural deceleration which will probably continue for the next 10 years."

Turning off the taps

Chinese GDP growth slowed to 6.1% in 2019, well down on the average of 9.3% achieved in the economic reconstruction that followed the death of Chairman Mao in 1976. Even before the Wuhan coronavirus the World Bank forecast growth to slow to 5.9% in 2020 and 5.8% in 2021, while the subsequent outbreak has seen economists revising down growth forecasts for 2020 toward 5.5% as factories and shops close.

With over 17,000 cases and a death toll of 361, the coronavirus is tightening its grip on day-to-day life. The economic disruption is expected to be mainly felt in the first quarter, with most economists still expecting a rebound in the following quarters, assuming the authorities succeed in containing the virus.

In an effort to stabilize markets, the People's Bank of China announced a 10-basis-point cut for 2-day and 14-day repo rates on Feb. 2, and pumped 150 billion yuan into money markets Feb. 3. The Shanghai Composite Index of Chinese stocks fell 7.9% on Feb. 3, the most in four years, after being closed for more than a week for an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

The Chinese government retains a target of 6% for 2020, but Polk argued that China's policy focus has shifted from hitting annual GDP growth targets to economic firefighting as it deals with the massive debts that past stimulus programs have built up.

China's total debt ratio reached 258% of GDP at the end of 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund, the same level as the U.S., but far more of China's debt is held by companies that have seen financing costs shoot up as the government has squeezed lending options.

While Chinese government debt appears healthy at 55.6% in 2019, well under the 106.2% in the U.S., the numbers for the non-financial corporate, or NFC, sector are stark. In the second quarter of 2019, the latest data published by the Bank for International Settlements, debt among Chinese NFCs was 154.5% of GDP. This was down from a peak of 162.8% in the first quarter of 2016 but still far beyond the U.S. (75%), Japan (101.6%) and the eurozone (107.8%).

State-owned enterprises, or SOEs, make up more than two-thirds of that total, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This means Chinese SOEs, which are underwritten by local governments, have a combined debt of more than 100% of the country's $14.1 trillion GDP.

With a slowing economy and a debt level that Beijing can no longer underwrite, the cracks in the system are beginning to show.

Landmark default

When the Chinese commodity trader Tewoo Group defaulted on an interest payment on a U.S. dollar bond in November 2019, it was a landmark event. The Tianjin municipality's wholly owned company was the first SOE to default on an offshore payment in 20 years.

In its analysis of the Tewoo default, S&P Global Ratings credit analysts wrote that the event "crushed the long-held myth by many market participants that SOEs no matter how weak will be bailed out by their government masters."

The missed payment was a culmination of an evaporation of state support that began in 2015 when Beijing, nervous that the country's debt burden was storing up future economic problems, banned local governments from borrowing outside of bond financing. But with insufficient financing available in China's underdeveloped capital markets, local governments turned to the shadow banking sector to meet their funding requirements.

Shadow lending

Beijing in turn clamped down on shadow banking in a further deleveraging exercise in mid-2017, raising borrowing costs. As a result, SOEs and local government financial vehicles, or LGFVs — a popular off-balance-sheet way to raise capital for local government investments — have been defaulting.

The case of Tianjin city, home to Tewoo, was a classic example of a municipality funding construction of new districts via LGFVs and then having credit squeezed by the contraction of the shadow banking sector.

In a report on the financial perils facing Chinese cities, the research company Rhodium Group wrote that the annual interest expense for LGFVs among the top 20 most financially stressed cities totals 45.7% of all new annual bank loans within each city.

"The aggregate cash flow for most of these cities’ LGFVs is also negative, meaning that operating and investment cash outflows exceed inflows from financing," Rhodium Group director Logan Wright and senior analyst Allen Feng wrote in the report.

Fires to fight

Onshore defaults in 2019 topped 130 billion yuan (US$18.75 billion) and are expected to rise further in 2020. S&P calculated that effective onshore maturities for Chinese companies could rise to 6.5 trillion yuan in 2020, up from 6.3 trillion yuan in 2019, while offshore maturities will reach $90 billion.

The credit ratings actions reflect a growing concern. S&P's ratings of China have taken an increasingly negative bias, with 34 negative rating actions on Chinese credits in the fourth quarter of 2019 against just eight positive actions for a seventh consecutive quarter of net negative ratings.

"It could get pretty bad," Polk said, "but in a way, I'd welcome that."

For Polk, the important thing is that the state is in control as the debt burden is worked down.

"The worst-case scenario is that they don't manage the process. Unmanaged defaults would be terrible. These defaults take place in a very isolated, firewalled way. That's positive in keeping contagion in check," he said.

Wright said he expects the debt burden to gradually shift to the central state's balance sheet, but he believes Beijing will maintain a degree of ambiguity in the way it does so. He argued that authorities are worried that large scale "fiscalizations" would simply incentivize local authorities to declare even more debt and continue investing, while an enforced austerity would also accumulate financial risks.

"Our general expectation is that Beijing will take a reactive approach to fiscalization, and engage in firefighting when credit stress among local governments materializes," Wright said in an email.

"This does not rule out fiscal stimulus, but does suggest that fiscal policy transmission is already quite impaired as localities need to manage existing debts," he said. "Monetary easing efforts are more probable as reducing these interest costs for localities across the board is necessary."