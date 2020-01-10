Total eyes additional upstream asset sales in shift to broader energy company

France's TOTAL SE is accelerating the pace of its transition into a broader energy company and will continue to sell off upstream assets where the cost of production is much higher than oil prices, executives said during the oil major's July 30 second-quarter earnings call.

"We are clearly more comfortable with developing this multi-energy company that we want Total to become," CEO Patrick Pouyanné said during the call.

Pouyanné said previously that the epic oil price crash this spring only strengthened Total's resolve that it must evolve as a company by embracing low-carbon electricity and carbon neutrality solutions. In May, Total unveiled a plan to dramatically cut back its emissions to net zero for its European businesses by 2050.

As part of its ongoing transition into lower-carbon energy, Total in June signed an agreement to buy a 51% stake in the developing Seagreen offshore wind farm offshore Scotland. Total then divested its Lindsey oil refinery and associated assets in the U.K. Next, on July 30, it announced that its 58%-owned Total Gabon will sell its interests in seven nonoperated offshore fields and its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal.

On July 29, Total became the latest integrated major to slash the value of upstream assets in the second quarter after revising its price assumptions in the wake of the pandemic-induced oil market crisis. Total expects to write off $8.1 billion in the second quarter, with most of that figure accounting for its Canadian oil sands operations.

Pouyanné said Total's board performed a comprehensive review of its existing portfolio to determine which assets might be stranded based on a 20-year reserve life with high production costs above $20 per barrel.

"The only assets which have been qualified as stranded after this review were Fort Hills and Surmont in Canada — the two oil sands projects which remain in our portfolio," Pouyanné said.

Investors have been pushing for large energy companies around the world to reduce emissions and take more serious action on climate change. Many companies, particularly those based in Europe, have responded by diversifying and decarbonizing their portfolios by turning to natural gas, electricity and renewables to meet self-imposed emissions reductions ambitions.

"Beyond 2030, given technological developments and, in particular, the evolution of the transportation sector, we anticipate that oil demand might reach its peak, and Brent prices should trend towards a long-term price of $50 per barrel, in line with the International Energy Agency's below-2-degrees-Celsius scenario," Pouyanné said.

Total's second-quarter oil and liquids production averaged 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, down 4% from 3.0 million boe/d in the year-ago period.

Total reported second-quarter adjusted net income was $126 million, down a massive 96% from $2.89 billion in the prior-year period.