 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/topbuild-acquires-brabble-insulation-morris-black-and-sons-80722858 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

TopBuild acquires Brabble Insulation, Morris Black and Sons
Blog

Japan M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2023

Case Study

An Investment Bank Taps S&P's Real Estate Modeling Expertise

Blog

FIMA EUROPE 2023: Exploring the Intersection of Data, Governance, and Future Trends in Finance

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 8: Powering the Global Private Markets (with Adam Kansler of S&P Global Market Intelligence)


TopBuild acquires Brabble Insulation, Morris Black and Sons

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Homebuilder TopBuild Corp. acquired Brabble Insulation Inc. and announced a deal to buy Morris Black and Sons Inc. on Feb. 28. The Morris Black and Sons transaction is expected to close March 1. The company provides building products and services.

Also during the week, Pretium Partners LLC signed an agreement to acquire property management company BH Management Services LLC. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Wells Fargo was financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP was legal adviser to Pretium. The CenterCap Group acted as financial adviser and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP acted as legal adviser to BH Management.

Real estate services company Stirling Properties Inc. acquired Beck Partners Holdings LLC, a real estate operating and management company. Fishman Haygood served as legal counsel to Stirling Properties.

SNL Image

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.