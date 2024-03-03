TopBuild acquires Brabble Insulation, Morris Black and Sons

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Homebuilder TopBuild Corp. acquired Brabble Insulation Inc. and announced a deal to buy Morris Black and Sons Inc. on Feb. 28. The Morris Black and Sons transaction is expected to close March 1. The company provides building products and services.

Also during the week, Pretium Partners LLC signed an agreement to acquire property management company BH Management Services LLC. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Wells Fargo was financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP was legal adviser to Pretium. The CenterCap Group acted as financial adviser and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP acted as legal adviser to BH Management.

Real estate services company Stirling Properties Inc. acquired Beck Partners Holdings LLC, a real estate operating and management company. Fishman Haygood served as legal counsel to Stirling Properties.

