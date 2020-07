After declines during the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market capitalization of the top U.S. electric and multiutilities covered by S&P Global Market Intelligence rebounded somewhat during the second quarter.

While power demand conditions remain uncertain, the top 20 utilities recorded a total market cap of $694.57 billion as of June 30. That's up from $682.87 billion at the end of the first quarter, during which pandemic fears and economic shutdown orders dragged the accumulated market cap of these utilities from $783.97 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2019.

DTE Energy Co. saw the biggest quarter-over-quarter gain in market cap during the second quarter of 13.2% to $20.71 billion. The company took measures to cut certain costs in order to offset approximately $60 million in expected earnings pressure due to the pandemic. The measures include delaying new hiring, minimizing overtime, decreasing travel expenses and accelerating automation and work-from-home projects.

Dominion Energy Inc.'s market cap increased 12.6% compared to the first quarter. The company on May 1 unveiled plans to add nearly 24,000 MW of renewables and storage to its generation mix over the next 15 years. On July 5, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy Corp. scrapped plans to build the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project due to legal and regulatory difficulties, and they announced the sale of its natural gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $9.7 billion.

Retaining its top position on the roster was NextEra Energy Inc. The company's market cap decreased only 0.7% since Dec. 31, 2019, and only 0.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. The company's spending on renewable energy remains unmatched in the U.S. utility sector, and its stock has been one of the top performers.

Consolidated Edison Inc. saw its market cap decline 7.7% during the second quarter, the biggest decline among the top 20 utilities.

After recording negative returns in the first quarter and despite feeling selling pressure in June, the utilities-specific indexes were in the positive territory, showing signs of coping with the pandemic and gaining momentum in the coming quarters. The S&P 500 recorded a total return of 20.5% in the quarter, while the S&P 500 Multi-Utilities index was up 5.6% and S&P 500 Utilities index was up 2.7%.