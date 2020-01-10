 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/title-insurers-record-highest-dividend-yield-among-us-underwriters-at-h1-end-59961493 content
Title insurers record highest dividend yield among US underwriters at H1-end

Title insurers record highest dividend yield among US underwriters at H1-end

Title insurance companies once again recorded the highest median dividend yield for the 12 months ending June 30, despite the volatility in financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The median yield for title companies was 4.24% in the first half, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis based on June 30 closing prices.

The property and casualty sector posted a median yield of 2.41%, while the life and health sector's median dividend yield was 1.29%. Managed care companies produced a median dividend yield of just 0.01% for the trailing 12-month period.

SNL Image

A few big names in the P&C space stood out with dividend yields well above the median. The highest yields among the large companies, based on market capitalization of $5 billion and above, were produced by CNA Financial Corp., American International Group Inc., American Financial Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corp.

Old Republic International Corporation offered the highest return to shareholders among all large P&C companies, recording a dividend yield of more than 11% for the 12 months ended June 30. During a second-quarter earnings call, CFO Karl Mueller said, "2020 marks the 79th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividends and the 39th consecutive year of increasing dividends."

