Terminated deals decline; PE backed off video game funding rounds in 2023
Terminated deals decline; PE backed off video game funding rounds in 2023

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

The latest in a series of quarter-over-quarter declines in terminated deals is yet another signal that M&A markets are slowly improving. But it is not all good news for private equity.

Terminated deal counts in overall M&A have declined for six consecutive quarters as of the first quarter of 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The number of private equity-backed deals falling apart before they cross the finish line fell for the third consecutive quarter in the first quarter.

Is the distance between buy-side and sell-side views on valuations closing? That is certainly one way to interpret the data. Through much of 2022 and 2023, rising interest rates and a murky global economic outlook kept buyers and sellers apart.

Here is the catch: Private equity's share of all terminated deals rose for the second consecutive quarter, ticking up a percentage point to 10.5% in the first quarter.

Read more about the latest data on terminated private equity-backed deals.

CHART OF THE WEEK: Falling participation in video game company funding rounds

SNL Image

⮞ The announced value of private equity- and venture-capital-backed funding rounds for video game companies totaled $1.37 billion in 2023, down nearly 82% year over year from $7.53 billion in 2022, according to Market Intelligence data.

Funding rounds for video game companies were down overall in 2023, with the total announced value of rounds backed by both private equity and non-private equity investors declining 72% year over year to $2.98 billion.

Even so, private equity and venture capital's share of those funding rounds shrank to about 46% of the total in 2023 from about 71% of the total in 2022.

TOP DEALS AND FUNDRAISING

– KKR & Co. Inc.-managed funds agreed to buy Swedish pharmaceutical company Immedica Pharma AB. Impilo AB will reinvest in Immedica to become an equal owner of the company alongside KKR.

– Funds and accounts managed by KKR struck a deal to acquire Dutch eye care company Nexeye BV from 3i Group PLC.

– The Sterling Group LP raised $3.5 billion for its Sterling Group Partners VI LP fund at closing. The fund will target corporate carve-outs and family businesses in the industrial sector.

– Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd. closed its fourth fund with $1.73 billion in capital, DealStreetAsia reported. The private equity firm focuses on making control investments in India.

– Vestar Capital Partners LLC closed a $1.2 billion single-asset continuation fund for its stake in consumer behavior adviser Circana Inc. Blackstone Strategic Partners and HarbourVest Partners LLC were the lead investors in the transaction.

MIDDLE-MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

– Gamut Capital Management LP and the Doyle family agreed to buy managed print services provider DEX Imaging Inc. The seller is Staples Inc.

– Avesi Partners LLC provided funding to First Steps Recovery, a substance use disorder treatment company.

– Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC, together with its affiliated funds, invested in voluntary benefits program company BenefitHub Inc.

FOCUS ON: ASSET MANAGEMENT

– Eurazeo SE agreed to buy a majority stake in Eres Gestion, a French investment management company, from IK Partners' IK VIII fund.

– Blackstone Inc. made a sweetened fourth offer to acquire London-based music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. for $1.24 per share in cash. Hipgnosis later agreed to an improved $1.25-per-share cash offer from Apollo Global Management Inc.-backed music company Concord Chorus, The Wall Street Journal reported.

– Bonaccord Capital Partners bought a passive minority stake in growth equity firm Lead Edge Capital Management LLC.

