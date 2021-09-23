Telecom capital markets activity remains stagnant in November

Continuing its trend of low raises, capital markets activity by publicly traded telecommunications companies in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda recorded its third-lowest numbers for the year in November, with the sector raising about $16.5 million in total.
Senior debt offerings accounted for $15.3 million of the capital raised in the month, while $1.2 million was brought in through common equity offerings. That compared to the sector's second-lowest raise in October, totaling $625,000.
Verizon Communications Inc. was the most active this month, raising about $14 million through a series of senior debt offerings. With respect to common equity offerings, mobile data specialist company FingerMotion Inc. took the top spot this month, raising about $1.2 million. The company sold 236,000 common shares for $5 apiece in a private placement.
The telecom sector's capital raises topped this year in March after the Federal Communications Commission's C-band spectrum auction. Verizon's Cellco Partnership spent $45.45 billion, winning 3,511 licenses in the February government auction. AT&T Inc. was the second-biggest spender, paying $23.41 billion for 1,621 licenses.
Telecom companies raised about $43.16 billion via senior debt offerings and $1.03 billion through common equity offerings in March.
In total, Verizon raised more than $32.33 billion year-to-date from various offerings, mainly to help fund its spectrum purchases.
T-Mobile US Inc. ranked second for total capital raised for the year, with about $10.7 billion from a number of offerings, including $3.8 billion raised through an offering of its senior notes spread across three tranches.
The sector's largest common stock offering took place in March when Canadian telecom provider TELUS Corp. raised $1.03 billion selling an aggregate of 51.3 million common shares. The company planned to use the net proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and to accelerate its broadband capital investment program.
Integrated telecommunications services companies raised the most among the broader telecom sector for the year to date, bringing in $44.62 billion in aggregate, followed by wireless telecommunication services companies with $13.42 billion.