TDR, 2 others to bid for Speedway; Philips appliance unit could attract PE firms

Another week, another potential private equity sports deal. Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. kicked off talks with the U.K’s The Football Association Ltd. about buying a large minority stake in the Women's Super League, Sky News reported, citing sources.
The London-based firm offered to buy the stake in a new company that would own the League's commercial rights. It would not be its first foray into the world of sports; it has owned Dorna, MotoGP Ltd. rights-owner, since 2006.
A fair few sports deals have been tabled recently. CVC Capital Partners Ltd., Bain Capital LP and Advent are among the firms to have discussed buying a stake in Italy's Serie A Club, while CVC is in the middle of a deal involving rugby union's global commercial rights. Silver Lake has invested in the parent company of U.K. football club Manchester City.
Sports teams have multiple revenue streams and can offer stable cash flows. Ticket sales, selling broadcasting rights, sponsorship, merchandising deals, competition prize money, and earnings from transfers in the top divisions all bolster teams' coffers.
Done deal
Private equity entry deal volume plunged 42.3% year over year to 932 announced transactions in the second quarter. This was also down 33.8% from 1,407 deals in the three months to March 31, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Find out which sector was the top pick for firms, and how much capital was raised in the three months to June 30 here.
* Koninklijke Philips NV, which is gauging the interest of rival manufacturers Haier Group Corp. and Midea Group Co. Ltd. for its home appliance business, could also attract The Blackstone Group Inc., CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co. Inc., Bloomberg News reported.
* Bain Capital and PAG submitted bids to buy a majority stake in India's Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.'s wealth and advisory business , Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Colony Capital Inc. unit Digital Colony Management LLC's portfolio company Highline do Brasil Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações SA submitted the best bid to buy the mobile unit of Brazilian operator Oi SA, Reuters reported, citing two sources.
Seal the deal
* GED Iberian Private Equity SA SGEIC and Oquendo Capital SGEIC SA agreed to sell Spain-based consultancy Gestion Tributaria Territorial SA to U.K.-based private equity and credit firm AnaCap Financial Partners LLP.
* Thoma Bravo LLC will buy Majesco in a deal that values the cloud insurance software services provider at $594 million.
* KPS Capital Partners LP will buy substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton Corp., a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. KPS will buy the assets, including equity of the company's foreign subsidiaries, through a court-supervised sale process for roughly $550 million.
* RedBird Capital Partners LLC will buy an 85% stake in French soccer club Toulouse Football Club from owner and former president Olivier Sadran.
IPO zone
* Hims Inc., a producer of wellness products, is seeking a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company that could value it at more than $1 billion, Reuters reported July 22, citing people familiar with the matter. Current investors in Hims are Founders Fund Inc., Redpoint Management LLC and SV Angel Management LLC.
* KKR-backed cybersecurity company Darktrace Ltd. is set to select banks in the coming weeks for an IPO, Sky News reported, citing sources.
Flush with cash
* TPG Growth is seeking to raise $4 billion for its fifth fund TPG Growth V LP, according to a report from Private Equity News, citing documents from the Washington State Investment Board.
* Blackstone's secondary and fund solutions business Strategic Partners attracted $3.75 billion at the final close of the Strategic Partners Infrastructure III LP fund and its related committed programs.
* J.F. Lehman and Co. LLC raised $1.35 billion at the final close of its JFL Equity Investors V LP fund and affiliated investment vehicles.
* KKR held the final close of its KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners II LP at $950 million.
- Sylvia Cycil
- Macroeconomics