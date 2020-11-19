TDR, 2 others to bid for Speedway; Philips appliance unit could attract PE firms

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Another week, another potential private equity sports deal. Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. kicked off talks with the U.K’s The Football Association Ltd. about buying a large minority stake in the Women's Super League, Sky News reported, citing sources.

The London-based firm offered to buy the stake in a new company that would own the League's commercial rights. It would not be its first foray into the world of sports; it has owned Dorna, MotoGP Ltd. rights-owner, since 2006.

A fair few sports deals have been tabled recently. CVC Capital Partners Ltd., Bain Capital LP and Advent are among the firms to have discussed buying a stake in Italy's Serie A Club, while CVC is in the middle of a deal involving rugby union's global commercial rights. Silver Lake has invested in the parent company of U.K. football club Manchester City.

Sports teams have multiple revenue streams and can offer stable cash flows. Ticket sales, selling broadcasting rights, sponsorship, merchandising deals, competition prize money, and earnings from transfers in the top divisions all bolster teams' coffers.

Done deal

Private equity entry deal volume plunged 42.3% year over year to 932 announced transactions in the second quarter. This was also down 33.8% from 1,407 deals in the three months to March 31, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Find out which sector was the top pick for firms, and how much capital was raised in the three months to June 30 here.