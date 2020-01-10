T-Mobile tries to tie up loose Sprint ends with contentious Shentel deal

Looking to tie up a loose end from its multiyear merger with Sprint Corp., T-Mobile US Inc. plans to buy longtime Sprint partner Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. But the two sides remain divided on price.

Shentel is a regional communications company that operates wireless, cable and fiber-optic networks in the mid-Atlantic region. It serves more than 50,000 video subscribers and 90,000 broadband customers, making Shentel one of the top 20 cable operators in the U.S. in terms of subscriber numbers, according to data from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For more than two decades, Shentel has also operated as a Sprint affiliate, providing wireless service to 1.1 million customers in certain parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania under the Sprint brand. After Sprint completed its merger with T-Mobile in April, the new T-Mobile and Shentel had 90 days to negotiate mutually agreeable terms and conditions under which Shentel could continue as an affiliate of T-Mobile. With no agreement in place at the end of three months, T-Mobile had a 60-day option to buy the assets of Shentel's wireless assets for 90% of the entire business value — an option that T-Mobile has now exercised.

In a research note, New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said the deal comes "as little surprise given the options facing T-Mobile for resolving Sprint's affiliate agreement" with Shentel.

According to a Shentel investor presentation, T-Mobile had three options in the wake of its merger with Sprint: purchase Shentel's wireless assets; allow Shentel to purchase the legacy T-Mobile network and subscribers in Shentel's service area; or decommission the legacy T-Mobile network and customers in Shentel's service area.

Shentel CFO Jim Volk told S&P Global Market Intelligence the deal with T-Mobile only covers Shentel's wireless business and does not include its tower or broadband segments.

Shentel reported $119.7 million in wireless revenue in the second quarter, boosted by a $19.5 million increase in travel revenue due to the resolution of a Sprint travel fee dispute. By comparison, the company reported broadband revenue of $50.1 million, and tower revenue totaled $4.3 million.

Buying Shentel's wireless assets should result in the addition of 1.1 million subscribers to T-Mobile, including 846,428 postpaid subscribers and 289,449 prepaid subscribers, as of the end of June 2020. Postpaid subscribers, closely tracked by wireless operators and investors, pay a recurring monthly bill rather than paying for prepaid service. These customers tend to be more profitable than prepaid subscribers as they generally remain with a carrier longer.

But before the deal can be done, T-Mobile and Shentel must agree on a price.

Even before T-Mobile exercised its purchase option, the two companies had been in discussions regarding the appraisal framework that would be used to determine the purchase price for the wireless assets. The companies have remained at loggerheads over the issue, and on Aug. 24, Shentel delivered a "notice of dispute." The notice triggers a 60-day dispute resolution process, that if unsuccessful could result in the companies resorting to arbitration.

"The appraisal process could be subject to various other legal challenges that may also extend or affect the timeline set forth in the affiliate agreement," T-mobile said in an Aug. 27 filing.

During an earnings conference call, Shentel executives were asked about comparable deals. They pointed to previous acquisitions of Sprint affiliates in the mid-2000s. "There was a dozen or so ... between Sprint affiliates and Nextel affiliates that I think are a good comp for our program," Volk said.

In 2006, Sprint acquired its affiliate Alamosa Holdings Inc., which served 1.5 million subscribers in 19 states, for about $3.4 billion in cash, not including the assumption of $900 million in debt. In 2005, it acquired several smaller affiliates, including US Unwired Inc for $968 million in cash, Gulf Coast Wireless LLC for $211 million in cash and IWO Holdings Inc. for $192 million in cash.

Chapin said he does not have any insight into the details of the dispute, but seemed optimistic about the ultimate outcome.

"Assuming the dispute finds a timely resolution, it clears a minor roadblock on the path to unlocking value at New T-Mobile," the analyst said.

For Shentel's part, Volk said the sale will not impact the company's video and broadband customers as wireless is not bundled into those services.