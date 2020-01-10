Sunrun, Vivint deal would create distributed generation and storage juggernaut

Sunrun, with hundreds of installation vans like this one parked in San Francisco, Calif., has cemented its status as the largest U.S. residential solar provider with a deal to acquire rival Vivint Solar.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Thirteen years after co-founding Sunrun Inc. as a San Francisco-based home solar startup, Edward Fenster, the company's executive chairman, sits atop the leading U.S. supplier of residential solar arrays.

Now, the company's proposed acquisition of rival installer Vivint Solar Inc. creates an unmatched platform for distributed generation, battery storage systems and virtual power plants that will harness and supply stored solar energy from networks of thousands of homes across the U.S.

"We're the only residential solar company to have succeeded in this grid services realm," Fenster said in a recent interview, citing agreements in California, Hawaii, New York and New England. "When you put a battery at a customer site, it can serve a dual purpose. It can work with the grid when the grid's working; it can just serve the customer when the grid's not working."

Announced July 6, the $3.2 billion purchase of Vivint represents a major milestone in Sunrun's plan to expand the roughly 10,000 battery systems it has supplied to American homeowners so far into far-flung energy networks, or virtual power plants, populated by thousands of solar-plus-storage systems. It gives Sunrun a combined base of about 500,000 rooftop solar customers and cements its position as the biggest U.S. residential solar company, with plans to include batteries in 80% of new sales in the next three to four years while retrofitting existing arrays.

Coming at a time when many residential solar suppliers are reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and facing falling federal tax incentives, Sunrun's acquisition of Vivint "is creating the largest distributed generation portfolio with an advantaged cost of capital and an accelerating sales cycle," analysts at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. said in a July 7 research note.

The market approves

The combination will save the companies $90 million in estimated annual costs and bring "a unique level of scale to the industry," analysts at Roth Capital Partners LLC wroteJuly 8, adding that equipment suppliers seem "quite nervous" about Sunrun's new bargaining power.

Meanwhile, investors are cheering the tie-up, sending Sunrun's Nasdaq-listed stock to new heights. Since the deal was announced, Sunrun's share price has climbed 32% to close at a record $28.27 on July 8. Vivint Solar shares have surged 45% to $15.40.

"The concept of scale is not foreign to most businesses," said Jeffrey Eckel, chairman and CEO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., which has invested in residential solar assets. "So I think the market has appreciated this pretty sensible consolidation."

But the transaction is unlikely to spark a wave of consolidations across the U.S. residential solar market and "doesn't answer a lot of questions about what the industry looks like five or 10 years from now," said Austin Perea, a senior research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"I think this [deal] shows the limits of what was achievable through organic growth. So I would not be surprised if you continue to see some additional consolidation," Perea said in an interview. "But it will more than likely be coming from … the established national player in Sunrun."

Home-court advantage

While Sunrun's takeover of a major competitor will give it a huge share of the overall market, local and regional solar installers still enjoy a cost advantage in acquiring new customers, which is "the key to long-term growth," Perea said.

Sunrun "could very well get to a point where they are the established solar player and they have name recognition that enables them to markedly reduce their cost of customer acquisition," Perea added. "But at least in the near term, I still think there's a lot of competitive advantage to a local model."

Affirming the advantages of local installers, Sunrun recently added five new companies to its installation partnership program, CEO Lynn Jurich told analysts in May. The acquisition of Vivint Solar "just enhances the value to our deal partners," Jurich said on a conference call July 7.

In the past, Sunrun has been a beneficiary of U.S. solar consolidation, filling a void left after Tesla Inc. acquired SolarCity Corp. in 2016 for $2.6 billion and massively downsized that business. Now Sunrun purchases Tesla's lithium-ion battery systems for its projects, alongside systems from South Korean supplier LG Chem Ltd. The Vivint deal will enable Sunrun to expand not only its footprint, but also its business model.

"What's significant is [Sunrun and Vivint] are residential solar folks that started [with] pure solar, then went to storage and now going to [virtual power plants]," said Peter Asmus, an associate director at consulting firm Guidehouse. "The focus is more on software."

Sunrun recently announced a partnership with AutoGrid Systems Inc., a developer of software that helps aggregate battery storage systems. Such software is a critical piece of Sunrun's push into virtual power plants, a field where it is likely to encounter stronger competition than in its more narrowly focused solar origins.

For instance, oil major Royal Dutch Shell PLC in 2019 acquired German residential energy storage startup sonnen GmbH, whose U.S. subsidiary, Sonnen Inc., is supplying batteries for a 5-MW residential virtual power plant in Utah.

"Right now, there is no dominant provider [of virtual power plants]," Asmus said. "It's still pretty open ended, a lot of space and a lot of competition. At some point, [there will be] probably some consolidation, but it may be that ... there's a lot of different markets and the market stays pretty diversified."

Eckel of Hannon Armstrong agreed: "It's a fun time to be in this industry."