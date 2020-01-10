Stock volatility stays elevated after spiking in tech sell-off – risk monitor

The S&P 500's volatility index spiked again last week as a selloff in tech stocks fueled speculation as to whether the market is simply correcting or valuations in U.S. equities are unsustainable.

The VIX, also known as the "fear gauge," which measures the expected volatility of the S&P 500, jumped 7 points Sept. 3 to 33.6, the sharpest single-day increase since June 11. The large-cap benchmark stock index shed 3.5% on the day, led by a 5.8% slump in the IT sector.

"The past week has seen the U.S. IT sector gripped by its own 'volatility doom loop' with the correction in tech share prices forcing an unwanted rise in volatility over the broader market," wrote Jefferies equity research led by strategist Sean Darby, who added that "it appears that investor positioning rather than the usual suspects of wider credit spreads, a stronger dollar etc. is to blame."

The VIX fell back to 31.5 on Sept. 8, still up by 5.3 points from a week earlier. Before the Sept. 3 spike, the closely watched indicator had closed above 30 only once since June 30 as the S&P 500 climbed 20.8% in a little over two months, driven by strength in tech stocks.

"Warren Buffett once noted that 'A pack of lemmings looks like a bunch of rugged industrialists compared with Wall Street when it gets a concept in its teeth' and those investors who piled in to tech stocks must now ask themselves why they were buying and what they should do after three days of sharp falls," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in a market commentary.

High-yield corporate bond spreads also widened, with the ICE Bank of America index widening to 525 basis points on Sept. 8 from 497 bps on Sept. 1.

The spread has repeatedly bounced between 493 bps and 533 bps since late July, having narrowed significantly since ballooning to 1,087 bps on March 23, during the height of the financial markets' coronavirus panic.

It was a quieter week in other corporate credit markets.

The U.S. investment-grade bond spread rose 2 bps between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, to 137 bps, a level at which the spread has ended for seven of the last 16 working days.

The spread has reversed 88.3% of the widening experienced in March but has seemingly hit a wall just above the pre-virus level.

The emerging-market corporate spread was also largely stable, dropping 1 bp between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, to 341 bps.

The spread has reversed 76.3% of the widening experienced in March.

The Libor-OIS spread, a key risk indicator for the U.S. banking sector measuring the difference between the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate and the overnight indexed swap rate, was 16.3 bps as of Sept. 8, down from 16.6 bps on Sept. 1.

In the leveraged-loan market, the share of issues priced below 80%, a closely watched indicator suggesting a company is more likely to default, fell to 5.7% on Sept. 8 from 6.2% on Sept. 1.