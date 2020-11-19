Sterling Partners selling NY Mets; MetLife to buy Versant Health for $1.68B

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Big bucks

Alternative asset managers are raising a number of funds, capitalizing on limited partners' flight to larger managers, which has accelerated following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ares Management Corp. CEO Michael Arougheti does not foresee a risk to its $30 billion fundraising goal for 2020. "It's actually interesting to be able to say that in the midst of a global pandemic," he said during this week's Barclays' virtual Global Financial Services Conference.

The coronavirus outbreak has accelerated existing trends, Arougheti said. Not only is there increased global appetite for alternatives, but LPs are giving "a larger percentage of their wallet to the larger managers in recognition of our ability to drive better outcomes and offer a broader product set." As meetings became virtual, LPs faced difficulties in conducting due diligence and committing to new managers, which also benefits larger managers.

KKR & Co. Inc. has also reaped the benefits. The firm had a record fundraising quarter, taking in over $16 billion in the second quarter. Its CFO, Robert Lewin, said the firm's relationships and track record have benefitted KKR on a relative basis "versus the upstart competitor who's trying to launch their business in a Zoom environment. I've got to imagine that that's harder."

Apollo Global Management Inc. also has "quite a number" of products in the market, co-President Scott Kleinman said. It is raising its second debt and equity Hybrid Value Fund which will "be meaningfully larger" than its predecessor. Its evergreen vehicles will also "probably be what you're seeing in Q3 and Q4 as the big needle movers," he added. The firm's new strategy, Apollo Strategic Origination Partners, a direct origination platform, which was launched in July, is also raising dedicated funds.

Deals

* Sterling Partners, or Sterling Equities, will sell The New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, the major league baseball club confirmed in a Tweet.

* MetLife Inc. agreed to buy managed vision care company Versant Health Inc. from a consortium led by Centerbridge Partners LP and including FFL Partners LLC for about $1.68 billion.

* MacAndrews & Forbes Group Inc. will sell the majority of its shareholding in Scientific Games Corp. to the company's institutional investors, including Australian hedge fund Caledonia (Pvt.) Investments Pty Ltd., for about $925.4 million.

SPAC watch

* Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with alternative investment giant Apollo Global Management, filed for an IPO of 75.0 million units at $10.00 apiece.

* Opendoor Labs Inc. will merge with blank check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in a deal valuing the residential real estate platform at $4.8 billion. Social Capital is owned by private equity firms Social Capital and Hedosophia.

* Sienna Capital Sarl-backed Avanti Acquisition Corp. filed for an IPO of up to $500.0 million. Avanti will invest in businesses across various industries in Europe.

* Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., a healthcare-focused blank check company backed by private equity firm Patient Square Capital, filed for an IPO of up to $500.0 million.

* AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a blank check company formed by AEA Investors LP and Bridges Fund Management Ltd., filed for an IPO of up to $400.0 million.

Future sales

* The Blackstone Group Inc. and Partners Group Holding AG are competing to buy a controlling stake in India-based Piramal Enterprises Ltd. unit Piramal Glass Ltd., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* MacAndrews & Forbes plans to sell its online coupon company RetailMeNot Inc., which could trade for between $500 million and $600 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Fundraising

* KKR closed its fourth Asia-focused fund after collecting more than $11 billion, Reuters reported, citing its Beijing-based managing director, Chris Sun.

* Ardian attracted €2 billion for its Ardian Expansion Fund V

* Greylock Partners secured $1 billion for its venture capital fund, Bloomberg News reported.

