State of the Pipeline – October 2024

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion sector. As of Oct. 30, two conversions were in the pipeline.

Tipp City, Ohio-based Monroe Federal Bancorp Inc. began trading Oct. 24, closing up 13.5% from its IPO price. Monroe Federal closed its mutual-to-stock conversion between the minimum and the midpoint of the offering range.

New Orleans-based FB Bancorp Inc. began trading Oct. 23, finishing up 18.6% over its IPO price. The company completed its mutual-to-stock conversion at the supermax of the offering range.

On Aug. 27, Magnolia Bancorp Inc., the proposed holding company for Metairie, Louisiana-based Mutual Savings and Loan Association, filed a registration statement for a standard conversion. The company's pro forma ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets ranges from 45.6% at the minimum of the offering range to 49.5% at the supermax.

Mutual Savings has recorded a net loss for the last two quarters. "Because of declines in our net interest income and reduced demand for our fixed-rate loans, we currently expect to incur a net loss for the year ending December 31, 2024," the company said in the Form S-1 filing.

The bank, which had just one loan officer as of June 30, said in the application, "We believe we will need to hire additional loan officers and grow our loan portfolio before we can return to sustained profitability, which will take time and increase our non-interest expense in the short term."

In an amended registration statement filed Oct. 9, the company disclosed that the resignation of the bank's CFO could impact its financial reporting timeliness.

On Sept. 12, Security Midwest Bancorp Inc., the proposed holding company for Springfield, Illinois-based Security Bank SB, filed a registration statement for a standard conversion.

In the filing, the company said, "In 2018, we implemented a cannabis-related business ("CRB") program, offering deposit and cash-management services to licensed cannabis-related businesses. We currently offer depository accounts to customers operating licensed cannabis businesses in the states of Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. In December 2022, we initiated lending to cannabis organizations and their associated real estate entities."

As of June 30, Security Bank held $54.8 million of deposits from CRB customers, representing about 27% of total deposits, as well as $20.3 million of loans to CRB customers and associated real estate entities, comprising about 19% of total loans. One individual customer accounted for just over half of the CRB deposits. Additionally, fee income related to CRB deposit accounts has made up more than 50% of total noninterest income during the last 18 months.

The company said in the filing that it intends to grow the CRB program "modestly."

Other conversion features

2023 conversion class features 2nd-largest standard deal in last 15 years

Luse Gorman dominates 2023 mutual bank conversion adviser rankings

