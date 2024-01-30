State of the Pipeline – January 2024

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of Jan. 31, no conversions were in the pipeline.

Needham, Mass.-based NB Bancorp Inc. began trading Dec. 28, 2023, closing up 37.7% from its $10 offering price. The standard deal priced at the high end of the offering range, raising $410.0 million in gross proceeds.

Download a template showing the conversion pipeline, the market performance of recent conversions, the valuations of mutual holding companies and a list of conversion candidates.

Other conversion features

2023 conversion class features 2nd-largest standard deal in last 15 years

Luse Gorman dominates 2023 mutual bank conversion adviser rankings

Other news stories about mutuals, mutual holding companies, recent conversions and activist investors

Minnesota-based Lake City Federal Bank, Wisconsin-based Forward Bank to merge

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp suspends quarterly cash dividend

New York-based Pioneer Bancorp sells $74.5M of available-for-sale securities

Illinois-based NSTS Bancorp repositions balance sheet

Eastern Bankshares projects elevated expenses through Q2 2024

Piedmont Financial completes acquisition of Wake Forest Bancshares

We encourage reader participation and feedback. Please forward any suggestions to ConversionNews@snl.com.