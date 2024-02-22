State of the Pipeline – February 2024

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of Feb. 14, one conversion was in the pipeline.
On Feb. 2, Metairie, La.-based Mutual Savings and Loan Association announced a mutual-to-stock conversion. At the end of 2023, the institution had $35.8 million in total assets and a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 39.2%.
