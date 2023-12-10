State of the Pipeline – as of Oct. 11, 2023

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of Oct. 11, four conversions were in the pipeline.

Shares of Bound Brook, NJ-based SR Bancorp Inc. began trading Sept. 20 and closed at $9.28, down 7.2% from the $10 initial public offering price. On Oct. 10, the stock closed at $8.35. The company's mutual-to-stock conversion priced between the midpoint and the maximum of the offering range. The transaction included the simultaneous acquisition of Livingston, NJ-based Regal Bancorp Inc.

The mutual-to-stock conversions for Grand Island, Neb.-based Central Plains Bancshares Inc. and Peru, Ill.-based PFS Bancorp Inc. closed Sept. 19 and Sept. 14, respectively.

As of Oct. 4, Gouverneur, NY-based Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. had received valid orders representing approximately 70% of the shares offered at the minimum of the range for its second-stage conversion. The company commenced a syndicated community offering Oct. 4. Both the community offering and the syndicated community offering are scheduled to close by Oct. 20.

Needham, Mass.-based NB Bancorp Inc.'s standard conversion offering tentatively closes Nov. 14. Gross proceeds at the supermax of the offering range are $410.0 million, representing the second-largest standard conversion in the last 15 years, behind just Eastern Bankshares Inc.'s October 2020 deal.

Starting in February 2023, State of the Pipeline is published monthly instead of weekly.

