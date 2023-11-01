State of the Pipeline – as of Jan. 4, 2023

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of Jan. 4, three conversions were in the pipeline.

Dover, N.H.-based First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. disclosed that it received valid orders representing approximately 48.8% of the required minimum in its subscription and community offering for its second-stage conversion. To meet the company's objective of completing the deal at the minimum of the offering range, First Seacoast has commenced a syndicated community offering that expires Jan. 17, in addition to commencing a resolicited offering that expires Jan. 4 for those who had subscribed for the maximum number of shares in the subscription and community offering. For both pending offerings, the purchase limitations were increased to 5% of the shares offered, which equals 140,250 shares at the minimum.

Bound Brook, N.J.-based Somerset Savings Bank SLA on July 25, 2022, announced a mutual-to-stock conversion, with a simultaneous acquisition of Livingston, N.J.-based Regal Bancorp Inc. The eligible record date for the conversion offering is June 30, 2021.

On June 1, 2021, Elberton, Ga.-based Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association announced a merger conversion with Watkinsville, Ga.-based Oconee Financial Corp.

