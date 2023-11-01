State of the Pipeline – as of Jan. 18, 2023

This feature has the latest news from the mutual bank conversion space. As of Jan. 18, three conversions were in the pipeline.

First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. priced its second-stage conversion at the minimum of the offering range. The new shares are expected to begin trading Jan. 20.

Bound Brook, N.J.-based Somerset Savings Bank SLA on July 25, 2022, announced a mutual-to-stock conversion, with a simultaneous acquisition of Livingston, N.J.-based Regal Bancorp Inc. The eligible record date for the conversion offering is June 30, 2021.

On June 1, 2021, Elberton, Ga.-based Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association announced a merger conversion with Watkinsville, Ga.-based Oconee Financial Corp.

