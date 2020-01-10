State Farm receives $1.2B+ from PG&E wildfire subrogation trust

The third-quarter statutory financial results of the largest U.S. personal lines insurer may show substantial effects from the receipt of more than $1.22 billion in payments related to 2017 and 2018 California wildfire claims.

PG&E Corp. and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. funded a subrogation wildfire trust with $11 billion upon the July 1 effectiveness of their joint Chapter 11 reorganization plan and it, in turn, began distributing funds to certain insurers to fully discharge claims stemming from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp fire. Claims made by the combination of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and subsidiary State Farm General Insurance Co. were among the largest brought against the companies by the insurers that formed an ad hoc group of subrogation claims holders, according to a July 2019 court filing.

State Farm General said in the notes to its second-quarter financial statements that it received its initial distribution of nearly $1.21 billion net of professional fees on July 27. It expects to retain $346 million of that reimbursement on a pretax basis after considering the effects of reinsurance.

The top-tier State Farm company separately reported that it expects to obtain $404 million on a pretax basis under applicable reinsurance contracts with State Farm General, in addition to the receipt of its own initial distribution from the trust totaling $17.2 million. Another State Farm group member, Oglesby Reinsurance Co., expects to receive $250 million pretax from State Farm General.

The State Farm companies' accounting policy is to record salvage and subrogation recoveries when they are received. They do not consider future recoveries when establishing their reserves on a statutory basis.

All told, State Farm Mutual Auto and State Farm General combined to file $2.51 billion worth of paid claims and $204.1 million of additional reserves to the PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric bankruptcy estate related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, according to disclosures in their quarterly statements.

Various publicly traded P&C companies also recently reported the receipt of initial payments from the subrogation trust and/or their expectation of a third-quarter benefit related to the associated claims.

Among them, Allstate Corp. confirmed Aug. 20 that its third-quarter results will incorporate $450 million in recoveries on a pretax basis, net of expenses and reinsurance adjustments. Travelers Cos. Inc. said it expects to recognize a third-quarter subrogation benefit of approximately $400 million pretax, net of expenses and amounts that would inure to the benefit of its reinsurers, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. took a $289 million subrogation benefit in its second-quarter financial results.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. expects to record an $8.3 million pretax benefit in the third quarter net of reinsurance, including from the return of reinsurance reinstatement premiums, while American Financial Group Inc. put its gross third-quarter recovery at approximately $8 million and Mercury General Corp. reported a pretax benefit that amounted to approximately $2 million net of reinsurance.

Not all of the entities that brought subrogation claims against the PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric estate stand to receive distributions from the trust, however. Several opted to sell some or all of their subrogation rights to third parties such as distressed debt investor Baupost Group LLC.

CSAA Insurance Exchange, for example, sold subrogation rights to certain 2017 fires and the 2018 Camp fire to Baupost for approximately 35% and 30%, respectively, of the associated losses and loss adjustment expenses. Its estimated gross exposures for the two events as of year-end 2019 were $1.13 billion and $1.30 billion.

Farmers Insurance Exchange sold a majority of its rights related to California wildfire paid losses for events that took place from 2017 through August 2019 to Baupost for $906.5 million plus potential additional consideration of $56.7 million depending on the payment patterns of open reserves. The July 2019 court filing put the amount of the Farmers group's wildfire-related subrogation claims at $2.39 billion. The net benefit to the group totaled $84.1 million after reinsurance, according to Farmers Insurance Exchange's most recent annual statement.