State Farm a surprise participant in nonstandard auto industry consolidation

The symbolism of the transaction may surpass its immediate substance, but State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.'s first-ever insurance company acquisition carries meaningful strategic implications for the biggest personal lines writer in the U.S.

Beyond the incremental boost to its longstanding market-leading share in the private-passenger auto business, State Farm, in agreeing to acquire GAINSCO INC. for approximately $400 million in cash, adds the potential for significant geographic expansion in a large customer segment that the company said has not been traditionally available to its agents.

GAINSCO's MGA Insurance Co. Inc., a regional nonstandard auto insurer focused on providing state mandatory minimum coverage, produced $336.4 million in direct premiums written during the trailing-12-month period ended June 30 and $343.4 million for full year 2019. With State Farm having generated $40.88 billion in private auto direct premiums written in 2019, MGA Insurance would add only about 14 basis points on a pro-forma basis to the group's existing market share of 16.1%.

Although MGA Insurance is licensed in 34 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 55% of its direct business in 2019 came from the combination of just two states: Texas and South Carolina. Twelve states accounted for the entirety of its business in the first half of 2020.

Building out the business across states where MGA Insurance is not current active offers an immediate opportunity for expansion, and GAINSCO's aspirations do not appear to be limited to its current footprint. In announcing the State Farm deal, GAINSCO Executive Chairman Bob Stallings referenced his company's mission of "becoming a nationwide leader" in the nonstandard market. CEO Glenn Anderson said the deal would accelerate GAINSCO's "long term mission to become the best nationwide" nonstandard auto insurer.

MGA Insurance distributes its products through independent agencies and directly to individuals through comparison shopping websites. While State Farm has launched a high-profile direct-to-consumer offering in Rhode Island under the separately branded HiRoad Assurance Co., its business model is inextricably tied to its 19,200 independent contractor agents. Over time, the parties expect State Farm agents to have the opportunity to distribute GAINSCO products. After closing, however, State Farm said that GAINSCO would maintain its focus on its "current objectives," operating as a separate company and brand.

That appears to involve the entry of states where MGA Insurance is licensed but had not been actively writing. The company submitted initial filings to start writing business during the second half of 2020 in Indiana and Illinois, for example.

Insurance M&A may be novel for State Farm, but the company is not breaking new ground in the industry with its GAINSCO purchase. Rival Allstate Corp., which is also best known for its presence in the standard and preferred segments of the private auto market, agreed to acquire National General Holdings Corp. for $3.73 billion just 10 weeks before news of State Farm's acquisition broke. Though the target of that deal also writes a range of other auto, home and accident-and-health products, nonstandard auto represents its largest product; Allstate said that business accounted for about 44% of its $5.6 billion in 2019 gross premiums written.

National General and Kemper Corp. expanded their nonstandard auto market presences with acquisitions in 2016 and 2018, respectively, of the parent of Direct General Corp. and Infinity Property & Casualty Corp. In a transaction that bears some key similarities to the GAINSCO transaction, the predecessor to American Family Mutual Insurance Co. S.I. acquired the nonstandard auto insurer that conducts business as The General at the end of 2012 for $241.6 million. That deal brought together a buyer that historically relied upon an exclusive agency system with a target that generated business directly and through independent agents.

In the seven full calendar years of American Family's ownership, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Permanent General companies expanded their direct premium volume by 173.7%, broadened their reach to 46 active states from 25, and reduced their geographic concentration from their three largest states by more than 15 percentage points to 23.2%. While the companies continue to operate under their distinct brands, American Family began assuming their business in 2017 under a 100% quota share agreement.

That transaction's topline success sets a high bar for similar deals, but State Farm's unique size and scope presents a number of potential competitive advantages for the GAINSCO organization. The sheer size of the nonstandard market, which Allstate put at "20%+" of the overall personal auto business, suggests a significant opportunity in and of itself. Based on 20% of total 2019 personal auto direct premiums written on an industrywide basis of $253.68 billion, MGA Insurance's 2019 volume would represent share of less than 0.7%.