Spot gas prices across US rise YOY in January, with Northeast region in lead

Average natural gas prices for day-ahead delivery in January increased in all U.S. regions year over year. The Northeast region during the month posted the highest year-over-year boost of 43.04% to an index of $3.023/MMBtu, from $2.114/MMBtu in the same year-ago period.

The Mid-Continent region in January saw a year-over-year gain of 39.16% to a spot gas price index of $2.514/MMBtu. Meanwhile, the West and Gulf Coast regions recorded year-over-year increases of 35.55% and 34.52%, respectively, to spot gas price indexes of $2.631/MMBtu and $2.581/MMBtu.

Year-over-year gains at Northeast gas hubs ranged from 28.37% to as much as 75.13% in January. The Iroquois Z 2 gas hub saw the highest growth year over year as it posted an index of $4.512/MMBtu, compared with a spot gas price index of $2.577/MMBtu in January 2020. The Tennessee Zone 6 gas hub followed second with a year-over year increase of 64.63% to an index of $4.682/MMBtu, an increase from $2.844/MMBtu in the same prior-year month.

On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report released Jan. 19 said shale gas production is anticipated to continue a downward trend and decline to 80.60 Bcf/d in February from 81.07 Bcf/d in January. Appalachia, the country's largest shale gas producing region, is forecast to see a minor drop from 33.95 Bcf/d in January to 33.84 Bcf/d in February. Out of all the shale gas producing regions, only the Haynesville Shale is expected to see an increase, from 11.33 Bcf/d in January to 11.38 Bcf/d in February.

