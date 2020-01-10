Split FERC directs NYISO to expand scope of buyer-side mitigation rules

A divided Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Feb. 20 voted to approve a package of draft orders directing the New York ISO to revise capacity market rules that were originally intended to prevent the exercise of market power but could now hinder the deployment of state-sponsored clean energy resources.

Calling the actions "relatively narrow," FERC issued a statement at its monthly open meeting asserting that the changes are needed "to send accurate price signals to markets and to ensure adequate supplies for consumers."

However, dissenting Commissioner Richard Glick, the lone Democrat on the three-member commission, framed the orders in a broader context in which the commission has asserted itself in proceedings impacting the three grid operators with mandatory capacity markets — the ISO New England, PJM Interconnection, and now NYISO — in ways that benefit existing thermal generators such as coal- and gas-fired units.

"I would challenge anyone to find a common scheme here, to find a common theory, except for, 'We want to raise prices to benefit existing generators and stunt the development of clean energy, which so many states are eager to promote,'" Glick said during the meeting. "The fact of the matter is, we've created a big mess in the eastern capacity markets, and I don't think my colleagues have a plan for getting us out of it."

But Republican Chairman Neil Chatterjee maintained that the orders aimed at the NYISO are specifically tailored to the grid operator's unique characteristics.

"These are rules that apply in the ISO's mitigated capacity zones," Chatterjee told reporters following the meeting. "We're simply narrowing the scope of exemptions from these rules, which in the majority's view, ultimately provide the market with greater protection against price distortion."

Three of the orders at issue were related to complaints filed years earlier, while a fourth denied a complaint filed last summer by New York regulators seeking to exempt new energy storage resources from NYISO's buyer-side mitigation, or BSM, rules for its installed capacity market. They come as New York is in the midst of implementing sweeping climate legislation that requires the state to get 100% of its electricity from carbon-free resources by 2040.

All of the orders apply to mitigated capacity zones that cover New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley, which are the only areas within the NYISO's footprint where new resources are subject to mitigation.

The NYISO's BSM rules were originally conceived to prevent the exercise of market power by participants that could benefit from artificially lowering capacity market prices. Held at multiple intervals over the course of a year, NYISO's capacity auctions are designed to ensure that enough supply is available to meet demand on a spot, monthly and seasonal basis.

While Chatterjee claimed that the orders approved Feb. 20 are aimed at price distortion, Glick pushed back on that idea.

"It's comical to suggest what we're doing here in New York ... has anything to do with buyer-side market power," Glick said. Noting that "very few," if any, of the resources affected by the draft orders are operated by entities with the ability to impact prices, he argued the commission's actions "will increase prices and make renewables, demand response, and energy storage less likely to clear in the market."

'An inflection point'

One of FERC's draft orders (FERC docket EL13-62) rejected a request for rehearing of an earlier order that denied a complaint originally filed in 2013 by the Independent Power Producers of New York. The Feb. 20 order effectively preserves the ability of existing capacity resources such as coal- and gas-fired units that are needed for short-term reliability and resources with repowering agreements to offer their capacity at "de minimis" price levels.

And in another draft order (FERC dockets EL16-92, ER17-996), the commission found that all new special case resources offering demand response capacity should be subject to the NYISO's BSM rules.

The final text of those two orders was not available as of the early evening of Feb. 20.

FERC also issued a final order (FERC docket ER16-1404) accepting in part and rejecting in part a compliance filing that would establish a special exemption for a narrowly defined set of renewable and self-supply resources. The order accepted the gird operator's proposed definition of additional self-supply capacity, but it rejected a proposed 1,000 MW cap on renewable resources that can qualify for an exemption from BSM rules in a single class year.

In rejecting the proposed cap, FERC directed the NYISO to submit a new compliance filing within 30 days that is narrowly tailored to its mitigated capacity zones instead of the entire state. The commission also instructed the NYISO to be "mindful of the relationship" between the size of the MW cap and how it will impact capacity market prices.

The fourth order, covered in a separate story, denied the complaint filed by New York regulators seeking to exempt new energy storage resources from the BSM rules.

In a Feb. 20 statement, NYISO President and CEO Rich Dewey said the system operator is reviewing the commission's orders "to understand their implications and determine appropriate next steps."

"Competitive electricity markets, which were originally designed to provide reliable service at the least cost, are now at an inflection point," he added. "The wholesale markets must now accommodate state policies; not conflict with them."

The orders also come amid an ongoing proceeding opened by the New York Department of Public Service to consider whether the state should take back control of its resource adequacy needs. Environmental groups recently filed comments in the proceeding arguing that the state should pull its utilities out of the NYISO's capacity market if it fails to adapt to state policies that will require adding huge amounts of intermittent renewable energy to its grid.