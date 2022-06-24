Spectrum bills to be examined in House, Senate

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will consider a myriad of spectrum and communications bills this week.

In the House, lawmakers in the Energy and Commerce Committee will consider several bills in a legislative hearing May 24, including one that will extend the Federal Communications Commission's spectrum bidding system through March 31, 2024. The previous auction authority window for the agency is set to close in September of this year.

The bill, entitled the "Extending America's Spectrum Auction Innovation Act," was supported by agency head Jessica Rosenworcel.

"The FCC's spectrum auction has been a tremendous success," the chairwoman told reporters on a May 19 press call, adding that since the 1990s, the commission has raised over $200 billion from auctions. She said the agency's authority over spectrum should continue.

Other legislation before the House panel includes the Simplifying Management, Reallocation and Transfer of Spectrum, or the SMART Act, which requires the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to implement a formal framework for spectrum sharing. While the FCC oversees commercial spectrum use, the NTIA manages federal use of spectrum.

The FCC and NTIA in February signed a spectrum cooperation initiative, following a late 2021 dispute between the Federal Aviation Administration and major wireless carriers over deploying some key mid-band spectrum known as C-band.

In the Senate, lawmakers on May 25 will examine related legislation requiring both agencies to periodically update their memorandum of understanding on spectrum coordination. Under the legislation, the agencies must also outline processes for international spectrum planning.

