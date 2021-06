The U.S. natural gas sector faces risks and opportunities across the value chain as the energy sector accelerates toward less carbon-intensive operations. Some segments and businesses are better positioned than others to survive the shift.

Natural gas utilities have rushed to defend their territories against gas bans in towns around the U.S. Gas-fired power generators must compete with renewable power and associated technologies. Demand for gas transportation capacity has shrunk on some pipeline systems, while other pipelines could benefit from growing LNG demand and experiments with hydrogen transportation. Gas exploration and production companies have faced intense pressure from renewable energy resources.

In a multipart series, S&P Global Market Intelligence teamed up with S&P Global Platts to explore the natural gas industry's role and prospects in the energy transition — a globe-spanning movement to cut greenhouse gas emissions across the energy industry.

SPOTLIGHT SERIES

➤ High-stakes battles over gas use take shape

Downstream companies have found themselves in the middle of a tug of war over the future of direct-use: A number of communities have made moves to block gas use in buildings, driving pro-gas backlash in some states.

➤ Gas-fired generation to lose ground in low-carbon era

An accelerating transition toward a low-carbon energy future appears poised to drive a decline in natural gas-fired generation. Underpinning that transformation in the years ahead will be sustained wind and solar adoption, propelled by their falling costs and mounting policy pressure for renewable energy.

➤ Grid-balancing tactics in flux as battery costs fall

Growth in renewable power has created a supporting role for gas as a backup fuel, balancing the intermittency of wind and solar generation. But improved battery storage technology could pose a big risk to natural gas in its position as a backup for renewable power in the coming decades.

➤ Emissions-conscious markets weigh on US LNG's future

U.S. LNG exports are one of the most promising areas of demand growth for natural gas, but the industry must keep the fuel attractive to consumer nations that aspire to meet net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets in 2050.

➤ Europe, Asia getting choosier about LNG

The climate efforts of Asian and European countries and their transition to cleaner energy sources will shape two key demand centers for U.S. LNG exports.

➤ Midstream sector must prepare for norms to be upended

The U.S. natural gas pipeline sector is moving from a decade of abundance in project development to an era of hard choices, as political and financial barriers make the expansion of pipeline systems more difficult. Investors are pressuring companies that gas pipelines to decarbonize, and many of the pipelines' utility customers are pledging to reach net-zero carbon emissions by or before 2050.

➤ Upstream gas industry enters new era of emissions

The transition to a low-carbon energy future raises tough questions for the U.S. upstream natural gas industry about its environmental impacts and measures to mitigate them. The shift also threatens to end nearly 20 years of growth in gas production.

