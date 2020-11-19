Some sellers feel increasingly fatigued by power asset auction process

Some sellers of power generation assets are reconsidering the use of auctions as a means of finding a buyer, with recent stalled sales souring some market participants on the process. While the use of auctions could be pared back overall, however, the process is likely here to stay.

The auction process, traditionally run by one or more financial institutions a seller has hired to advise them, is a common strategy for selling power assets. Financial advisers typically distribute teasers to prospective buyers, whether the assets are individual projects or portfolios, with interested parties responding with indications of interest and, eventually, bids.

Alan Liu, managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has previously characterized the mood as "a little bit of auction fatigue," predicting that bilateral negotiations will become more common in 2020, as will mergers between private companies and the establishment of joint ventures.

While no one appears to be calling for auctions to be scrapped entirely, a debate over when they are most desirable has emerged in the power sector.

Auctions "specific to merchant assets" should "absolutely" be done away with, said Roger Wood, managing director at Moelis & Co., who said other methods, including bilateral talks, are generally more productive. Auctions for contracted portfolios, however, are more sensible, Wood said.

"What matters is identifying the timeline and the goals early on and preparing all of the disciplines together to pull in the same direction," Mark Williams, a partner in Mayer Brown LLP's corporate and securities practice and global projects group, said of the auction process for power assets.

Some players in the market, however, find that the auction process inflates the value of assets.

"[I] have clients that don't really participate in auctions anymore because the return on investment [for buyers] isn't really there," said Tom Warren, a partner at Eversheds Sutherland LLP and co-leader of the firm's energy projects team. "Why do people hate auctions? It's because they spend all kinds of time investing in paying our legal fees and consultants and doing all this due diligence and then losing out in the auctions to someone that's paid an unreasonably high price for the asset."

"You don't need to run an auction process and go out to 200 people and blast out teasers every time you're trying to sell something," Shail Mehta, managing director in Citigroup Inc.'s global power and renewable energy group, said in late 2019, calling auctions "a huge waste of time in most cases," replaceable by reaching out to 10 to 15 prospective buyers.

Consternation among some, but sellers are profiting

Despite the dissatisfaction with auctions and the possibility that their numbers will wane in 2020, they will remain a fixture of the power generation M&A market, partly because it provides sellers with an opportunity to cull weak bidders while netting the highest possible price.

"There may certainly be a backlash, but I think we're a long way from sellers deciding to do it bilaterally writ large, because the auctions are getting them good deals," said Warren.

"Generally speaking, an auction is going to yield a better outcome for the seller," said Frank Nicklaus, principal at Greentech Capital Advisors. "You have the opportunity to get broad price discovery and leverage the competitive tension from multiple bids into a higher price and more execution certainty, because if a bidder falls away you've got some redundancy there."

Greentech ran an auction process for a more-than-600-MW portfolio of wind projects owned by Noble Environmental Power LLC in 2018, a sale that tested the viability of merchant wind assets in New York state. However, while geography isn't necessarily destiny in selling merchant assets, it does matter.

Auctions are generally less likely to be effective in more commoditized markets where projects are often undifferentiated, said Nicklaus, citing the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Inc. and Southwest Power Pool markets as examples.

"Those are markets with low entry barriers so there's not a lot of scarcity value in terms of having assets there," said Nicklaus. "They have some unique risks, particularly around merchant pricing and congestion."

Assets in such markets are less likely to be "as auction-ready as something like a legacy asset with a busbar [power purchase agreement] or an asset in a market like [ISO New England], [PJM Interconnection], or maybe [New York ISO], where the barriers to entry are higher for new-build renewables," said Nicklaus. Regardless, the general consensus remains that the auction process will likely be a feature of generation asset sales long into the future.

"The two-stage auction is not going anywhere, it's a sort of a fixture of or a mainstay of sell-side processes," said Nicklaus. "The only data point you really need on why they're typically better for the seller is that buyers dislike them."

"I think that there is not necessarily an inherent defect to the bank-run process," said Williams. "I think the people who say, right now in particular, 'Oh, the traditional bank auction, it is dying, it will no longer be seen,' no, that's not true. And there are lots of ways to do it right."