SoftBank's challenging plans for ARM could appease activists, analysts say

The sale of ARM Ltd. could finally satisfy SoftBank Group Corp.'s activist investor Elliott Management Corp., but executing a deal is easier said than done, equity analysts told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

SoftBank confirmed Aug. 11 it is looking to sell a part or all of the U.K.-based chip business, which it acquired and delisted in 2016. The Japanese company is also considering bringing forward ARM's relisting, originally envisaged by 2023, CEO Masayoshi Son said. Recent news reports named ARM customers NVIDIA Corp. and Apple Inc. as potential buyers.

The sale forms part of SoftBank's plan to monetize $41 billion worth of assets, amid pressure from Elliot Management to reduce the gap between the value of its holdings and its enterprise value. So far, SoftBank has sold shares in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc. and Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., using the proceeds to fund share buybacks in a bid to boost its stock price.

Selling its entire 100% holding in ARM could get it over the line, according to Daniel Baker, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar. "If the deal is realized, it can pretty much cover SoftBank's goal of a $41 billion stock repurchase," he said. But selling ARM is likely to be challenging and a listing may be more realistic, analysts said.

Depending on whether the buyer is strategic or financial, the transaction could net SoftBank between $32 billion and $60 billion, the semiconductor equity analysts said. "Overall, I would say around the $40 billion mark, but probably somewhere in the thirties is where we think ARM would go," Christopher Rolland, a senior semiconductor analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, said.

"We are thinking something around the $60 billion mark based on other [semiconductor intellectual property] asset sales," Ruben Roy, a senior analyst in Benchmark Co.’s semiconductor research division, said. "From a valuation perspective at this point, the best case for SoftBank is if they could find a strategic buyer [like NVIDIA]."

But achieving a good valuation and getting a deal through regulatory scrutiny are two different matters, the analysts said. Parties who could oppose the transaction include NVIDIA and Apple's rivals, U.S. and Chinese regulators, and ARM's customers, who value the company's impartiality as a distributor of chip designs.

"The value proposition of ARM in my opinion is that it is independent, and if any single chip company buys it, their customers will be up in arms," Roy said. "And I think you are in for the regulatory fight of the century."

"With a strategic sale, there is a ton of risk regarding government approval," Matthew Bryson, a senior VP of equity research at Wedbush Securities, said. Processors based on ARM technology are used in almost every smartphone. That type of market concentration in the hands of an ARM rival will inevitably concern antitrust regulators in the U.S. and China during a period marked by intense scrutiny of semiconductor takeovers, Bryson said.

Deals in the sector that have collapsed or experienced delays include QUALCOMM Inc.'s $44 billion acquisition of Dutch automotive chip titan NXP Semiconductors NV, abandoned in mid-2018 after it failed to secure Chinese approval. Broadcom Inc. withdrew its $117 billion deal to purchase Qualcomm in March 2018 following opposition from President Donald Trump.

Cisco Systems Inc.'s $2.84 billion takeover of data networking chip maker Acacia Communications Inc. is awaiting regulatory approval in China a year after it was announced, while NVIDIA's $6.9 billion deal for Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies TLV Ltd., a supplier for Chinese internet firms Alibaba and Baidu Inc., took more than 13 months to complete.

Arm Technology (China) Co. Ltd.'s dispute with ARM Ltd. further complicates the regulatory situation, Bryson said. "If you end up with NVIDIA acquiring ARM, I think it would just tie up the asset for however long it took for the deal to fall apart with China," he said.

In light of these obstacles, SoftBank may be better off listing ARM, analysts said. This route would likely result in a lower premium compared to a strategic buyout, as the semiconductor firm has struggled to reach its full potential under SoftBank ownership, the analysts said.

"I’ve always thought that the best course for ARM may be ... an IPO," Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst who covers the semiconductor industry at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., said. "But right now its profit and loss is not really in shape for that.

"SoftBank's strategy when they bought it was to massively ramp up investment, and the idea was that increased investment was going to drive growth, but it actually has not."

ARM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, in 2019 was $275 million, down from $827 million in 2016. "As great as this IP has been, ARM has not really figured out how to monetize it," Roy said. "I think it would be difficult to command a big premium over that $32 billion SoftBank originally paid in a public offering."