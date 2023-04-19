Sofinnova appoints partner; Capstreet names principal

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a weekly rundown of personnel moves at global private equity firms. News items are listed by announcement date in reverse chronological order.

– Piva appointed Adam Lasics as partner of strategy and operations. The venture capital firm also promoted Roxanne Tully to principal.

– Sofinnova Partners SAS named Mary McCarthy as partner. McCarthy served as partner at Brightlands Venture Partners prior to joining the venture capital firm.

– Braemont Capital Management LLC promoted Eliza Calihan to principal. Calihan joined the firm in 2022 as vice president.

– Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP named Jamie Claire Kiser as principal. Kiser acted as managing principal and director of advisory services at Zweig Group before joining the firm.

– C5 Capital Ltd. appointed Pete Cooper as managing partner and global head of partnerships. Cooper will head the firm's office in London.

– The CapStreet Group LLC hired Dustin Hollas as principal. Hollas led the deal sourcing activities of Clovis Point Capital prior to the appointment.

– Patient Square Capital LP promoted Justin Sabet-Peyman to partner. Sabet-Peyman joined the firm in 2021 from KKR & Co. Inc.