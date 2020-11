Société Générale SA is ahead of schedule in the restructuring of its flagship structured products and expects to complete the revamp in the next couple of quarters, CEO Frédéric Oudéa said Nov. 5.

"We are in the middle of this transformation, which is moving a little more quickly ... than we had in mind three or four months ago," he told analysts on a conference call following publication of the bank's third quarter results.

The French bank will need "one or two additional quarters to complete the job," he said.

The bank's third-quarter net profit rose 0.9% to €862 million, rebounding from two consecutive quarterly losses, as the bank's trading revenues, which had been battered by the coronavirus-related market rout, recovered.

Equity revenues rose by 5%, as the bank enjoyed a "progressive recovery" in its structured products, following an 80% decline in the second quarter. SocGen, like its French peers such as BNP Paribas SA, has singled itself out as a specialist in equity derivatives, such as dividend futures, a strategy that played against them when the European Central Bank recommended that the continent's banks cancel dividends.

In August, the bank said it restructured the business to reduce its exposure to the riskiest products, leading to an annual loss of €200 million to €250 million in market revenues.

Jean-François Grégoire, the bank's head of global markets, said the bank's long-term strategy was to offer customers products that would be "much more sustainable" for the bank to manage. But SocGen will remain a leader in innovative investment products because customers have "a very strong appetite" for differentiated products, he noted.

The lender is ahead of schedule in its plan because the rebound in equity markets had triggered calls on derivatives such as autocallables, equity-linked securities that mature automatically if the underlying stock or index reaches pre-set levels, and the bank had been able to replace those with other products, he said.

That, plus additional hedging against macroeconomic risks on the trading side, had enabled the bank to reduce risk by about 50%, he said.

Like most European banks, SocGen's profits have been under pressure from low interest rates, weak economic growth and the cost of stricter regulation, and the onset of the coronavirus has led to concerns about the rise of bad loans as companies are hit by the crisis.

Oudéa said the bank's cost of risk, the main metric for calculating loan loss provisions, would be 70 basis points, the lower end of its expectations of 70 to 100 basis points for 2020. The figures take into account the impact of France's new lockdown, in effect from Oct. 30, he said.