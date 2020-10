Earnings reports fueled movement for major technology, media and telecommunications stocks during the week ended April 24 as investors got a sense of how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting different industries. While companies like Snap Inc. and Netflix Inc. have benefited from increased usage, traditional media firms have continued to suffer.

Snap surged 23.73% in the first four days of trading in the week ended April 24, after posting first-quarter revenue and user growth well beyond what Wall Street analysts had anticipated.

The Snapchat parent reported a 20% year-over-year increase in daily active users, or DAUs, to 229 million, for the quarter ended March 31. The company also posted first-quarter revenue of $462.5 million, up from $320.4 million a year earlier, and above consensus estimates that had called for revenue of $420.2 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In response, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upped his price target on Snap to $20 from $15 while boosting his full-year 2020 revenue forecast to $2.1 billion from $1.8 billion. The analyst said Snap's latest quarterly results "far exceeded" his expectations and prove it is "well positioned" to weather headwinds.

However, shares in AT&T Inc. fell slightly this week after the conglomerate delivered quarterly earnings that fell below analysts' expectations and also pulled its financial guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's just a lot of unknown in terms of what's going to play out over the next few quarters. And so that's why we've been a bit defensive in terms of how we position AT&T," AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said on an earnings call to discuss the company's first-quarter results.

While the company's wireless operations have remained strong amid the pandemic, the company's Warner Media and DIRECTV businesses have suffered due to the collapsing ad market and cord cutting among pay TV subscribers.

Stephenson said AT&T remains on track to deliver nationwide next-generation 5G wireless services by the summer while maintaining its dividend and paying down debt, the executive said.

AT&T shares ended the April 23 trading session at $29.50 apiece, down 5.54% from their April 17 close.

Elsewhere, Netflix stock popped then simmered after the company reported first-quarter user growth that surpassed analysts' expectations.

Netflix on April 21 said it added 15.77 million paid streaming video members globally for the first quarter, eclipsing the company's forecast for 7.0 million paid net additions. The streamer forecast 7.5 million paid additions for the second quarter, but called the estimate "mostly guesswork" given the uncertainties around how much longer consumers will be required to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE : Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster in a research note called Netflix's paid net membership adds for the quarter "staggering," adding that the company remains an "easy choice" for consumers who are quarantining and self-isolating.

Shares in Netflix rose by as much as 3.44% this week before closing April 23 trading at $426.70, roughly flat for the week.

Shifting gears to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., shares in the theater owner fell despite the company saying it has enough cash to withstand a suspension of operations until a partial reopening in July.

As of March 31, AMC had a cash balance of $299.8 million, including borrowings in March, according to an April 17 SEC filing.

AMC is generating effectively no revenue as its movie theaters remain shut worldwide in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

Imperial Capital analyst David Miller recently downgraded AMC stock to "in-line" from "outperform" to reflect ongoing impacts from COVID-19. The analyst believes the company can still avoid bankruptcy, but said current market conditions make such a prediction "too close to call."

AMC stock closed April 23 at $3.11, down 2.81% from the company's April 17 closing price.