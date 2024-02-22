 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/smi-property-acquires-jpm-services-firstservice-residential-buys-rizzetta-80530921 content esgSubNav
SMI Property acquires JPM Services; Firstservice Residential buys Rizzetta

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Oregon-based SMI Property Management acquired Ohio-based JPM Real Estate Services LLC.

Florida-based Firstservice Residential Inc. acquired Rizzetta & Co. Inc. Rizetta provides management and consulting services to residential and commercial communities across Florida and Alabama.

In another deal announced last week, Illinois-based IPC Alternative Real Estate Income Trust Inc proposed to acquire self-storage properties owner and operator Self-Storage Portfolio V DST.

