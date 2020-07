A Georgia Power Co. solar project community solar project. Large utilities, independent power producers and corporates could see an opportunity if small developers begin to flail.

Source: Georgia Power Co.

Small and midsize developers of power generation assets have much more to lose than large utilities, independent power producers and large corporates as the energy sector continues to grapple with coronavirus-related uncertainty.

Development milestones and construction dates may be further postponed, posing a financial risk for project owners, while financing could be more difficult to obtain.

"Development and operations have been slowing down considerably," said Jesse Grossman, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Soltage LLC. "Smaller and even medium-sized shops are not able to access capital" at the same rate as before.

Tax equity has been key to financing smaller renewable facilities, according to Grossman. "Tax equity has turned out for smaller institutions that have less of a track record," he said.

However, those investors are not as eager to invest with so many questions about their ultimate tax liabilities remaining. "It's difficult to access a lot of tax equity investors, especially the smaller ones that are seeing other parts of their business hit," Grossman said.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Recent weeks have brought a number of concerning headlines for the renewables industry. On April 21, consultancy Wood Mackenzie slashed its outlook for global solar installations in 2020 by 17%, the same day that China-headquartered solar developer ReneSola Ltd. reduced its first-quarter revenue guidance. Some manufacturers of wind turbine blades and polysilicon for solar panels are also cutting back on production, while first-quarter losses at General Electric Co.'s renewables division widened due in part to supply chain disruptions.

Soltage continues to finance assets, but Grossman noted that lockdown-related disruptions at all levels are posing challenges to both construction and the process of obtaining approvals. Soltage has been affected by decisions that range from New York halting construction of solar projects to town meetings in Maine not reconvening since they last adjourned six weeks ago.

Smaller developers may ultimately benefit from Congressional action, though whether more aid is on the way following the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in late March remains an open question.

Dan Whitten, vice president of public affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, said on an April 23 Infocast conference call that "96% of our companies are small companies" with 500 or fewer employees, qualifying them for assistance under the coronavirus aid bill, though as of the call, Whitten was unsure how many were able to secure funds. "We're hopeful that this next tranche will provide some funding for some of the smaller solar companies that are really struggling."

Contract terms in flux

Many projects in development or under construction have already entered into power purchase agreements with off-takers, further complicating potential delays.

"[Power purchase agreement] prices will likely be going up, or at least holding flat, for power buyers that are looking to continue to transact during this time," Grossman said. Meanwhile, DBRS Morningstar has expressed concern that the terms of hedges negotiated by independent power producers could be adversely impacted in the long-term. While the fact that most of the IPPs that DBRS Morningstar rates have "a substantial portion of their capacity under long-term PPAs" creates a "cushion against fluctuations in merchant electricity prices," hedged assets are not as well protected.

"We expect that, if the coronavirus lasts for a prolonged period of time, IPPs would have [a] difficult time obtaining new hedges with the same terms and prices as their current hedges," the firm said in an April 28 note.

While many DBRS Morningstar-rated IPPs are developing renewables, those large IPPs are not as vulnerable as smaller developers. "Travel and transportation restrictions" and "work-from-home initiatives" could cause delays in equipment procurement for renewables, according to the rating agency's report, though it noted that "a significant portion of work for renewable projects is civil work construction, including access roads and turbine platforms." As that work takes relatively less time, DBRS Morningstar does not expect the coronavirus to cause significant delays. Should it, the firm expects that "most well-established IPPs" could withstand delays exceeding one year without it having a long-term negative impact on the company. That is likely not the case for smaller shops.

Ramped up consolidation a possibility

There remains a question of whether, and to what extent, coronavirus concerns will lead to more consolidation in renewables. Many analysts and investors expect large utilities and renewable developers that are better able to weather the pandemic to emerge on the other side positioned to exert greater dominance over the renewables market. Some have predicted that large firms, including corporates, will swoop in and purchase available projects that have been abandoned by smaller buyers.

"We do a decent amount of M&A, and we're seeing a number of processes disrupted right now," Grossman said. "There will be opportunity for folks that have good financing partners and dry powder."

"If your business model depends on transaction activity, serially selling projects for example, and there is a sustained slowdown in deal flow, you're going to be worse off, so you could see some consolidation, creating opportunities for balance sheet players," said Frank Nicklaus, principal at Greentech Capital Advisors.

"We've never had more phone calls from large well-capitalized organizations saying 'now's our time and we're open for business,'" Marathon Capital LLC CEO Ted Brandt said on a Norton Rose Fullbright conference call in March. "Big, well-funded organizations live for these kinds of times."

Leaders of industry groups seem less certain that this will result in widespread consolidation beyond what was already happening.

"There's been a lot of movement [toward consolidation] in the past couple years, so I think it's too early to tell what impacts the pandemic may or may not have on that," Amy Farrell, senior vice president, government and public affairs at AWEA, said on Infocast's call.

"I think it's probably inevitable, especially among the smaller companies that are really having trouble," Whitten said. "I don't know how much large-scale industrial consolidation there's going to be. I think that many of the larger companies are sort of holding their ground."