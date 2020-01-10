Slumping premiums lead to surging combined ratio for NY's largest comp writer

Challenges associated with COVID-19 were abundantly apparent in second-quarter results for New York's largest writer of workers' compensation business.

A steep reduction in earned premiums exceeded the pace of decline in current-year incurred losses and underwriting expenses for State Insurance Fund Workers' Compensation Fund, according to materials released in conjunction with a recent board meeting. The resulting denominator effect, which drove the company's combined ratio excluding policyholder dividends sharply higher, is likely to be replicated across the industry to varying degrees at a time carriers face multiple impediments to premium growth.

The insurer of last resort's second-quarter combined ratio came in at 130.6% on an undiscounted management basis, an increase from 111.3% in the second quarter of 2019. The undiscounted management basis differs from results calculated under statutory accounting in that it reflects underwriting expenses for the current year and excludes prior-year reserve development. State Insurance Fund's combined ratio prior to policyholder dividends rose to 109.6% in calendar year 2019 from 100.2% in 2018.

Net premiums earned fell by 26.7% in the second quarter to approximately $379 million. Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred of $451 million on an undiscounted management basis marked a decline of 14.9%. Underwriting expenses ticked down 4.5% to $42 million. Written premiums shrank at an even more rapid clip. At $357 million, they were down 29.9% from the second quarter of 2019.

State Insurance Fund CEO Eric Madoff in comments during the board meeting cited reductions in loss costs and a decline in large accounts for about one-half of the decline in earned premiums. Factors stemming from COVID-19 were responsible for the balance of the decline, including a reduction in payroll exposures, the reclassification of employees to "less risky" class codes, increases in the nonpayment of premium from policyholder bankruptcies and decreases in audit premiums, he said.

Actions taken by employers in response to the pandemic that could result in lower State Insurance Fund policyholder premiums include the reassignment of employees to work-from-home status, shifts in the nature of employees' work and the idling of employees who either remain on payroll or who have been furloughed.

Madoff further said State Insurance Fund's new business premiums had been adversely affected by the combination of COVID-19 and the 10% average loss-cost decrease the New York Department of Financial Services approved on an industrywide basis, effective Oct. 1, 2019.

He also indicated that canceled policies were lower in the second quarter than in the year-earlier period, reflecting what he described as a 30% increase in "not-required cancellations" and various "cancellation suppression initiatives" undertaken in recent months by State Insurance Fund.

Within particularly categories of policyholders, Madoff said premiums associated with contracting classes were down by 36%. State Insurance Fund has been working with some of its customers in that category to reclassify their business to "more benign classes" in the absence of ongoing construction activity. He reported more dramatic declines in other categories, particularly a 63% drop in premiums from restaurant and hotel classes.

State Insurance Fund is not alone among its workers' comp peers in seeing particular weakness among restaurant customers. Denver-based Pinnacol Assurance reported in a July 13 filing that nearly 200 of its approximately 2,500 restaurant industry policies "are currently in pending cancellation status." The Pinnacol filing revealed the company's plans to extend credits of up to $100 to its Colorado restaurant, tavern and nightclub policyholders to purchase personal protective equipment during a time in which they are facing particular financial stress.

Restaurants have been among the businesses hardest hit by state public health restrictions, many of which place strict limitations on indoor dining or even ban it altogether.

An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data conducted by the National Restaurant Association found that sales at what is classified as eating and drinking places declined by more than $116 billion from expected levels in the aggregate between March and June. Renewed restrictions in July might serve to slow the recovery that began over the course of May and June.

State Insurance Fund's second-quarter combined ratio was much lower in absolute terms on a statutory basis as incurred losses declined more rapidly when incorporating prior-year development, but it remained elevated relative to the year-earlier period. It rose to 90.5% prior to the effect of policyholder dividends from 77.2%. The company's statutory basis combined ratio has fallen below 80% prior to policyholder dividends in each of the last four full calendar years.

Travelers Cos. Inc. ranked as the largest private carrier in each of the New York and U.S. workers' comp markets in 2019. It is scheduled to release second-quarter results July 23.