Sinn Féin poll surge ahead of Irish election highlights housing crisis anger

Something odd is happening in Ireland. The country, governed for almost a century by either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, is giving real consideration to another political party.

The latest opinion poll has left-leaning Sinn Féin as the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, with 25% of the vote ahead of a General Election on Feb. 8. Fianna Fáil is at 23%, while Fine Gael is at 20%.

While there is very little chance of Sinn Féin entering government — it is running a limited number of candidates, and every other political party has vowed not to go into coalition with it due to its links to outlawed paramilitary organization the Irish Republican Army — support for its policy platform is shaking up Irish politics.

Central to Sinn Féin's appeal is its position on housing, a shortage of which is causing widespread anger. "It is the single hottest topic in the election, no doubt about it. It's the key issue," Ronan Corbett, director and head of offices at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, said in an interview. "If [Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil] didn't know before, they definitely know now that this is what people care about," he added.

Sinn Féin, whose core policy aims for the unification of the Republic of Ireland with U.K. territory Northern Ireland, has captured anger around housing with radical policy pledges aimed at tackling the crisis. The party promises to provide an additional €6.5 billion in funding that will be used to build 100,000 "public homes on public land" over five years. It also pledges to reduce and freeze rents for three years.

Sinn Féin’s manifesto attacks Fine Gael, which has been in government since 2011, for its failure to tackle the behavior of some institutional investors in the Irish property market. "Fine Gael rolled out the red carpet to vulture funds and international investors, allowing them to hoover up assets from distressed families and buy up commercial property in our towns and cities," it said. "This has seen thousands of family homes sold off to vulture funds with no protections for distressed mortgage holders."

Crowded house

Ireland's housing shortage follows several years of growing demand and undersupply, particularly in the country's capital, Dublin, whose metropolitan area is home to around 40% of the country's population. Around 18,500 homes were built in Ireland in 2018, just over half of the 35,000 units required based on the annual rate of underlying demand, according to research by Allied Irish Banks.

Demand is being driven by a surge in population growth. A combination of net migration and natural growth saw Ireland's population grow by 64,500 in the 12 months to April 2018, the largest annual increase since 2008, according to the Irish Central Statistics Office.

Intensifying demand for housing has caused rents and house prices to soar. Rents rose 5.82% in the third quarter of 2019 from the same period in 2018 to an average €1,403 per month, an all-time high, according to data from Irish property website Daft.ie. This has been driven primarily by Dublin, where rents have more than doubled since bottoming out in late 2010. The biggest increase has been in the Dublin 8 area, which has seen rent growth of 125% in the past decade. Irish house prices, meanwhile, have risen 85% since 2013, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The shortage of homes has also caused record levels of homelessness in the country. Homeless charity Focus Ireland recorded 9,731 people as homeless across the country in the last week of December 2019. The number of homeless families has increased by 280% since December 2014, it said.

Center-right parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are not ignoring the housing crisis. Fine Gael's manifesto commits to building at least another 60,000 social homes over the next five years, and extending to 2021 "if necessary" the provisions of its 2016 Rent Pressure Zones legislation. The law caps rent increases at 4% annually for three years in areas where rents have risen by 7% or more in four of the past six quarters and where rent levels already exceed the national average. Fianna Fáil promises to build 200,000 new homes by 2025, including 50,000 new-build social housing units and 50,000 new affordable units. It also intends to strengthen the implementation of Rent Pressure Zones.

Green shoots

Ireland's housing problem can be traced back to the collapse of the country's economy during the 2008 global financial crisis, said Corbett. The crash decimated the country's construction sector, which is still a long way from full recovery, he said. The lack of skills and labor has pushed up building costs, which has been compounded by banks' unwillingness to finance new development, he added.



The Republic of Ireland's quick recovery from the global

financial crisis saw cranes return to Dublin's skyline.

Source: AP Photo

The speed of Ireland's economic recovery has also been a factor in the housing problem's rapid escalation, said Corbett. "Nobody realized the [economic] bounce-back was going to be as big and as quick as it was in 2012, 2013 onward," he said. "It has been a remarkable story. We're a victim of our own success in many ways."

While the limited possibility of Sinn Féin entering government means its policies are unlikely to ever be implemented, local industry figures are wary of other parties considering them in response to their popularity. Colm Lauder, real estate equity analyst at Dublin-based stockbroker Goodbody, said Sinn Fein's three-year rent freeze proposal would have a direct negative impact on the property market.

"It would make the Irish multifamily market uninvestable," said Lauder, adding that listed residential landlords such as Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC and unlisted players alike would suffer a substantial hit. "It would eliminate growth in the market. It would, in effect, be negative real growth when you adjust for inflation."

Lauder also warned about the prospect of increasing the stamp duty tax on commercial property transactions, which Sinn Féin proposes to raise to 12.5% from 7.5%. "The increase would put us very much at the top of the table for transaction costs in Europe and make the Irish market very expensive to get involved in."

Still, Sinn Féin's surge may well have a positive outcome despite the nervousness it has provoked in the property sector, said Cushman & Wakefield's Corbett. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's deeply engrained aversion to Sinn Féin will likely mean that the next government will do whatever it takes to ensure that support for the leftist party is quelled, he said.

"The next five years are going to be interesting," said Corbett. "Sinn Féin at the gate makes everyone a bit scared and will push everyone along to actually deliver on housing. The time for talking is over, and we now need to get on with this."