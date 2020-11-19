Singapore needs to accelerate use of new benchmark interest rate – analysts

Singapore must speed up adoption of a local interest rate that is aimed to become the alternative to the London Inter-bank Offered Rate as the popular global benchmark will likely be discontinued after next year, analysts say.

The Singapore Overnight Rate Average, the island nation's answer to Libor, has been used to price certain transactions recently since it was introduced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2019. However, the market for SORA-linked loans currently lacks liquidity and banks face the challenge of putting in the money needed to overhaul their internal structures to be able to price products correctly using the new benchmark.

"It's a chicken and egg problem," Aude Schonbachler, partner of financial services practice at Oliver Wyman, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Once you have liquidity, then you can issue more loans and then you have more liquidity."

Banks may be a bit reluctant about making investments in their internal systems this year, as COVID-19 has pushed them to allocate more profits into reserves as they strengthen their balance sheets to insulate themselves from the economic drag from the pandemic.

Better than predecessor

The new benchmark, which follows an earlier SGD Swap Offer Rate, has attracted interest after industry associations recommended it as a better alternative to its predecessor.

Banks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. have issued SORA-based loans and notes this year. DBS and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. issued an S$200 million club loan pegged to SORA on Sept. 28 and OCBC sold home loans based on the benchmark.

"SORA-pegged loans and products introduced early on in the transition process are important as they help to build momentum to facilitate the industry's transition towards adopting SORA as a new interest rate benchmark in cash and derivatives markets," a DBS spokesperson said in e-mailed comments to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

OCBC also noted a "positive response" to the SORA-pegged home loans, with the bank approving more than S$50 million in loans in the first two weeks of its launch. "This shows that consumers are receptive to SORA as the new interest rate benchmark for SGD markets," said Sunny Quek, Head, Consumer Financial Services, OCBC Bank. "With MAS' publication of the key features and calculation methodology of SORA as well as the actual compounded SORA rates, consumers should be even more open to adopting SORA as the transparency and data availability are further enhanced."

Banks committed

The three local banks -- DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank Ltd. have all said they are committed to increase the adoption of the SORA. The central bank on Aug. 5 announced steps to push the adoption of the rate, including monthly issuance of floating-rate notes linked to it. Other measures include enhancing transparency and data availability on SORA, and prescribing the rate as a financial benchmark under the Securities and Futures act to ensure that regulatory and enforcement actions can be taken against any market misconduct related to it.

The MAS last year established a panel headed by OCBC's group CEO Samuel Tsien for the transition to SORA and to create products pegged to the new benchmark. The priorities for the committee include readying SORA market conventions and infrastructure to enable broad adoption, building liquidity in SORA markets, and transitioning out of legacy SOR contracts, said Sandeep Sachdeva, Group Head of Market Risk Management, OCBC Bank.

"SORA is a robust benchmark underpinned by a deep and liquid overnight interbank funding market. The use of compounded SORA rates will result in more stable loan rates, compared to existing rates like SOR which is more volatile," Sachdeva said. "In addition, with SORA also being adopted as the benchmark rate for Singapore Dollar derivatives, this will allow for more effective hedging."

Oliver Wyman's Schonbachler said that since liquidity is a key challenge when it comes to shifting to SORA, loans issued by the banks are part of the effort to test the market interest and increase liquidity.

Schonbachler said she is optimistic that the industry efforts would make SORA a reliable and usable benchmark, even internationally.

"SORA will likely be the new reference rate for Singapore currency," she said. "Anyone from the international market who would want to trade on Singapore currency would have a good incentive to use SORA."

As of Oct. 23, US$1 was equivalent to S$1.36.