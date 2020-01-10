'Simply not enough': Oversight panel skeptical of Fed's Main Street progress

An oversight panel took a skeptical view of the Federal Reserve's loan program for small and midsize businesses, questioning why so few companies have taken out loans despite the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand for the Fed's Main Street Lending Program so far "is simply not enough," said Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., who is a member of the Congressional Oversight Commission tasked with overseeing Fed lending programs.

The Main Street program has a total lending capacity of $600 billion, but loans during its first month of operations have come in far below that amount and have yet to reach $1 billion. As of Aug. 4, the Fed had 54 loans with a combined value of over $530 million active on its portal, with $109 million of that having commitments for purchase or having been settled.

Interest in Main Street loans is gradually increasing as more and more businesses and banks become familiar with their parameters, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said during an Aug. 7 commission hearing. The Fed does not make loans directly, but it works with banks that do, and it buys 95% of each loan to off-load much, but not all, of the risk from lenders' balance sheets.

"We're slowly seeing an increase in volume over time that I would expect to continue," Rosengren said, noting that most of the lending so far has happened at smaller regional banks with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets.

Demand would likely pick up even further if the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases continues, Rosengren added. But he also said some businesses are not a good fit for the Main Street program, either because their healthy balance sheets make them eligible for better financing elsewhere or because they may be reluctant to take on more debt.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, which drew heavy interest early on and may see a second iteration, loans from the Main Street program are not forgivable and need to be paid back within five years.

Bharat Ramamurti, a Democratic commission member and former top staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said loans are "not going to solve this crisis" and urged Congress to give more direct assistance to small and midsize businesses, as well as meaningful worker protections.

"By any measure, the Main Street program has been a failure," Ramamurti said, crediting the Fed for its work but noting that the only "tool in the Fed's belt is the wrong one."

Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who sits on the commission, countered that it is "way premature to come to the conclusion that this has all been a failure." A slow start was always expected given the complexity of the Fed's undertaking, Toomey said, indicating he was encouraged by the recent uptick in Main Street loans.

Still, Toomey said there are "definitely some improvements" that officials can make to encourage more loans. Toomey and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., suggested that the Fed move away from its current affiliation rule restrictions, which limit participation for companies that private equity firms and venture capital firms invest in.

The two Republicans also asked for an update on the Fed and Treasury Department's discussions about expanding the Main Street program to help asset-based companies, such as hotels. Rosengren said discussions on that are ongoing but that a new term sheet for asset-based companies is not "imminent."

The hearing was the commission's first. Congressional leaders have yet to agree on a chair to lead the commission, which in the meantime has released three reports outlining the progress of the many Fed and Treasury emergency loan programs.